WATCH | Vehicle tracking evidence set to take centre stage in Musa Kekana trial

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The movement of 15 state vehicles and about 100 pages of tracking records are expected to take centre stage in court today as the state prepares to question a witness in the trial within a trial involving murder accused Musa Kekana.

This after the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday granted the state until Thursday to study the automatic vehicle location (AVL) records that relate to vehicles allegedly used during Kekana’s arrest on April 17 2024, and his subsequent transportation to his home, where he alleges he was tortured.

Kekana is the alleged hitman and faces 25 criminal charges together with Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and three other co-accused.

The state request for the short postponement came after prosecutor Elize le Roux told the court it needed time to properly examine the AVL data and prepare informed questions for the witness.

Le Roux said the state had only become aware on Tuesday that the witness had been subpoenaed and was available to testify, while the documents, which run to about 100 pages, had only been received on Monday.

WATCH | Defence lawyer in the trial involving alleged underworld kingpin Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala, Adv Nardus Grovier argues that the state’s application is premature.



The defence’s argument comes as the state seeks a two-day adjournment to peruse over 100 pages of… pic.twitter.com/cnLD5SFbxo — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 8, 2026

Kekana’s lawyer, advocate Riaan Gissing, opposed the postponement and told the court the defence had received the information on September 3, despite the records having been generated on August 5.

He said Kekana wanted the matter to proceed.

“He is eager, ready and anxious for this matter to proceed and be concluded,” Gissing said.

He also argued the nature of the evidence did not justify delaying proceedings.

“I respectfully submit as a result of the nature of the evidence, and for the reasons placed on record, that the honourable court should not grant the state this application.”

Advocate Nardus Grovier also opposed the state’s request, arguing it was premature because the AVL evidence had not yet formally been introduced before the court.

“Once that evidence is produced on behalf of accused number one, the state has the right to request that a witness stand down if there are aspects it wants to verify,” Grovier said.

“This is premature.”

Grovier described the AVL information as objective technical evidence, comparing it to cellphone location records.

“It is simply evidence that records the movement of the state vehicles. It has been available to the state. It is their own vehicle movements. They could have asked for that evidence from their witnesses at any stage,” he said.

The defence also raised concerns about the pace and financial implications of the lengthy trial, warning further delays could prejudice the accused.

Judge Cassim Moosa granted the postponement.

In granting the state additional time, Moosa stressed the importance of fairness to both sides.

“A criminal trial is not a game. What is enjoyed by the accused persons must be enjoyed by the state,” he said.

The AVL evidence comes after the court approved the state’s application to use an affidavit Kekana made during his bail application in the Armand Swart murder matter as evidence in the trial.

Kekana is charged alongside Matlala, his wife Tsakane Matlala, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and his daughter Nthabiseng Nzama.

They face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money-laundering and the attempted murders of actress and Matlala’s former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Sowetan