WIN BIG with the Sowetan WhatsApp channel and Hisense

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Turn your daily Sowetan news check into a win by entering the Sowetan Hisense cellphone competition. One lucky reader stands to win the Hisense Infinity H72 Smartphone worth R1,999.

To be eligible, you need to prove that you have joined the Sowetan WhatsApp Channel.

To celebrate our growing community on our WhatsApp channel, Sowetan is giving one lucky reader the chance to walk away with a brand-new Hisense Infinity H72 — the ultimate upgrade for your daily scroll. With 128GB of internal storage, you won’t run out of space for your favourite Sowetan news app, family photos and videos.

Its high-capacity 5,000mAh battery keeps you connected to our dynamic news feed and posts, and you are free to stream and browse all day. You have all the features needed to stay in the know and on the move to get an update of our news headlines throughout the day. The cellphone also has a high-definition camera.

How to enter: Like it. Screenshot it. Send it. Win it.

Entering is free, quick, and easy:

Simply join the Sowetan WhatsApp channel on this link.

Like the Sowetan Hisense competition post.

Take a screenshot of the competition post and the screenshot as proof that you’ve followed our WhjatsApp channel.

Send the screenshot images to the Sowetan WhatsApp number on 066-448-7389 with your full name and cell number and age for us to capture your entry details.

The Sowetan Hisense competition post will be shared regularly on our WhatsApp channel. You can enter as many entries as you like to increase your chances of winning. Simply like, screenshot and send us details every time you see our competition post.

The deadline for entering this competition is Friday, September 25 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

The winner will be chosen randomly by a Sowetan panel from all qualifying entries. The winner will be announced on the Sowetan WhatsApp channel on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

What are you waiting for? Join our channel now on this link.

Competition terms & conditions

No persons under the age of 18 may enter.

You may enter as many times as you like.

Competition closes on Friday, September 25 2026 at midnight.

No late entries will be accepted.

The judges’ decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.

The winner will be announced on our WhatsApp channel on Wednesday, September 30 2026.

The prize is not transferable/or negotiable.

The winner will be responsible for their transport to collect the prize from the offices of Arena Holdings, the publisher of Sowetan, in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Neither Sowetan nor any of the sponsors, affiliates and agencies, nor their employees accept any liability for any oversight.

All information relating to the competition and published on any promotional material will form part of the terms and conditions.

Sowetan