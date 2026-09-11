Bafana Mahungela convicted of murdering teacher Kirsten Kluyts

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The Johannesburg high court has found 23-year-old Bafana Mahungela guilty of murdering Delta Park High School teacher Kirsten Kluyts in 2023.

The court found Mahungela guilty of murder, kidnapping, attempted rape, and defeating the administration of justice.

Handing down judgment, judge Ian Cox found that Mahungela removed and concealed items belonging to Kluyts after her death, including her clothing and personal possessions, in an attempt to prevent evidence from being linked to the crime.

“The deceased was stripped not only of her clothing but of all personal possessions. She was found completely naked. Her items were removed from the scene of the crime, and the accused was subsequently observed on CCTV footage concealing items taken from the deceased in a stormwater drain. Significantly, the deceased’s hat was recovered from that location approximately one month later.

“The deliberate removal and concealment of these items demonstrate a conscious effort to prevent their discovery and to distance them from the crime scene. The only reasonable inference is that the items were removed and hidden to eliminate evidence capable of linking the perpetrator or the piercing to the offences committed against the deceased,” he said.

Cox described the conducts as calculated “to impede and presume the ensuing police investigation, and was undertaken with the intent of preventing the proper administration of justice”.

“The facts speak for itself and constitute a classic example of defeating or obstructing the course of justice,” he said.

He said he was satisfied that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the guilt of Mahungela beyond a reasonable doubt on all of the counts he was charged with.

As the court delivered its judgment, the former Varsity College student sat quietly in the dock, resting his face on his hand and looking down. He took notes at times with little visible reaction.

Kluyts, who was 14 weeks pregnant with a baby boy, was killed at a My Run event in Parkmore, Sandton, on October 29 2023.

Mahungela had pleaded not guilty and disputed the state’s case, which has relied on CCTV footage, forensic evidence and evidence about his movements on the day of the killing.

Evaluating the state’s evidence regarding the identity as captured on CCTV, the court found it both authentic and compelling.

The state relied heavily on surveillance footage taken from multiple locations, including Sandhurst Preparatory School and nearby private residences, to place Mahungela near the victim shortly before her disappearance and to later show him in possession of clothing allegedly belonging to Kluyts.

The court also highlighted recurring distinguishing features across the various videos, including a bucket hat with a distinctive square emblem, specific footwear, the accused’s build and gait, and what appeared to be a band‑like tattoo on the right upper arm.

The matter has been postponed to October 27 for sentencing proceedings.

TimesLIVE