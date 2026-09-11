Five things you need to know about ongoing ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

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Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala (right) and co-accused Musa Kekana chat in the Johannesburg high court. Picture:

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One of the police officers present on the day Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala’s co-accused, Musa Kekana, was arrested for the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart gave his testimony, virtually, on Friday.

Sgt Mayisela Ledwaba told the Johannesburg high court about the events of that day in April 2024, as the trial-within-a-trial in the case against alleged underworld figure Matlala and four others continues.

Kekana is challenging the admissibility of evidence obtained following his arrest. His version is that police assaulted him and failed to properly explain his constitutional rights.

Kekana, Matlala, his wife Tsakane, Kekana’s daughter Nthabiseng Nzama and Floyd Mabusela are facing 25 charges, including attempted murder.

The charges stem from high-profile plots targeting Matlala’s former partner, actress Tebogo Thobejane, taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie “DJ Vettys” Mokubung.

The trial-within-a-trial is to determine whether information gathered following Kekana’s arrest for Swart’s murder can be used in the current case before court.

Here are five things to know about what was revealed in court:

The automated vehicle location (AVL) records are still being scrutinised as the defence challenges the police version of events surrounding the arrest and transportation of co-accused Kekana. At the heart of the matter is the vehicle allegedly used to transport Kekana after his arrest on April 17 2024. Kekana claims he was handcuffed and placed in the boot of a Toyota Fortuner, while the police version is that he was transported in a Golf 7.

According to the AVL report, police vehicles arrived before 9am on the day of Kekana’s arrest. The records indicate that the vehicles only left the area shortly after midday.

shortly after midday. Ledwaba told the court that police left 8th Road within minutes of arriving and that Kekana was transported in a Golf 7. He also denied allegations that police fired warning shots when they arrived at the scene. The defence is now examining his evidence against the vehicle-tracking data.

During cross-examination, Matlala’s lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, accused Ledwaba of protecting Capt Phimi Sekgobela, another state witness. She questioned why Sekgobela had contacted Ledwaba to draft a late statement and described the circumstances as highly irregular and suspicious. Van den Heever also suggested that Ledwaba had been brought into the trial-within-a-trial at a late stage to cover for Sekgobela and corroborate his version. Ledwaba denied this, saying Sekgobela was simply passing on an instruction from the prosecutor.

The dispute over the police vehicles has added another layer to the trial-within-a-trial, with the defence arguing that the accounts given by police officers could not both be true.

Sowetan