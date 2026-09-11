IEC urges court to dismiss ANC candidate list appeal

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Electoral Commission CEO Sy Mamabolo briefing the Nation on the outcome of the candidate nomination process for the 2026 Local Government Elections held at Electoral House in Centurion Pretoria. Picture:

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The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has asked the Electoral Court to throw out the ANC’s appeal against its refusal to accept candidate lists from six municipalities that were not “submitted” by the deadline.

The IEC argues that it has not taken any such “decision”, as the ANC contends, and that the ANC simply failed to submit its candidate lists for the municipalities in question by the deadline set and agreed to months in advance.

Just on that score, that the ANC failed to complete the process of submission, the IEC, through its chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, contends that the Electoral Court must throw out the appeal.

“There is in law no ‘decision’ of the commission to not accept the proportional representation lists and candidate nominations for the six municipalities concerned. Instead, the ANC failed to ‘submit’ the lists and nominations in the terms required by the Municipal Electoral Act and the Municipal Electoral Regulations (GNR.848 of 22 August 2000, as amended) (‘Municipal Electoral Regulations’) by the deadline in the election timetable,” reads the IEC court papers.

“Thus, by operation of law, the ANC is excluded from the elections in these municipalities. The ANC’s application for leave to appeal should be refused by the chairperson of this court on that basis alone.”

The ANC’s case centres on wanting the IEC to recognise the lists captured on its system as having been submitted despite its administrators having been unable to move on to the next step of “submission”, arguing that this failure was due to glitches on IEC’s own Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS).

The six affected municipalities that the ANC risks losing are Port St Johns, Ngquza Hill, Walter Sisulu and Sundays River Valley in the Eastern Cape, uMshwathi in KwaZulu-Natal and Mangaung in the Free State. In two of the municipalities, Port St Johns and Ngquza Hill, the ANC failed to submit a single candidate, meaning that if it loses its appeal, the party will not appear on the ballot paper.

“The commission did not take a decision to exclude the ANC’s lists from the six municipalities in question — the ANC did not submit those lists by the deadline using the OCNS,” contends the IEC.

The IEC rejects outright the notion that its Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS) experienced any technical issues during the submission period.

“Parties were able to upload and submit documents on the OCNS right up until the deadline. This again includes the ANC, which submitted lists for other municipalities within the last five minutes before the 5pm deadline,” argues the IEC.

“The OCNS has also operated on the same basis in the previous elections held in 2016, 2021 and 2024 without incident.”

The IEC argues that there is a difference between uploading documents or information on its system and capturing or saving candidate information as well as submitting the relevant nomination.

“Critically, uploading, capturing or saving does not itself constitute the electronic submission of a nomination in terms of the Municipal Electoral Act and Regulations.”

The final step in this process is clicking the submit button, which then tells the IEC that the specific party has finalised its submission.

“The facts show that the ANC left the final submission of many candidate nominations until hours before the deadline. It then ran out of time in respect of the six municipalities concerned. It seeks now to have this court give it a further opportunity to do so after the deadline passed.”

The ANC on Thursday moved to block the DA from joining its appeal case at the Electoral Court against the IEC’s refusal to accept a candidate list from six municipalities that were not “submitted” by the deadline.

This follows the DA filing opposing papers this week asking the Electoral Court to grant it leave to intervene in the ANC’s appeal.

The ANC, argues the DA, is basically asking the IEC to change its rules to suit the ANC.

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