Lengthy jail terms for Facebook Marketplace robbers who killed SANDF member

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Two men have received life sentences for the murder of an SANDF member. Picture:

Two North West men who used Facebook Marketplace to lure their victims to particular locations where they then attacked them have been handed life sentences for murdering a victim who wanted to buy an ice cream machine.

Thapelo Ngwenya, 31, and Sfiso Maseko, 34, were sentenced by the Garankwa magistrate’s court for the murder of Piet Masilo, a South African National Defence Force member.

On November 28 2021, Masilo, his wife and five-year-old daughter went to meet Ngwenya and Maseko to buy an ice-cream machine he had seen advertised online.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority in North West, it was only when he arrived at the predetermined location that the two men had given him that he realised he was being robbed and a confrontation broke out.

“During the incident, he was fatally wounded. The accused fled the scene after stealing his belongings,” said spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa.

The two men, together with their accomplice, Ntsindiso Mtunzini, 34, were later arrested.

However, they were linked to other attacks in which unsuspecting victims who had responded to their adverts were attacked.

Mabasa said the the trio carried out a string of robberies between 2021 and 2022.

She said they operated as part of a syndicate that used fraudulent advertisements on Facebook Marketplace to lure unsuspecting victims under the guise of legitimate sales transactions.

“Victims were directed to predetermined locations where they were robbed of their valuables.”

Two months after Masilo’s murder, a man who travelled to Winterveldt to buy a music system that was advertised on Facebook Market was redirected to another location, robbed of his car, phone, bank cards and R6,200 in cash, and forced to reveal his bank PIN before a further R1,500 was withdrawn from his account.

A month later, February 2022, a couple who went to buy CDs and a mixer were robbed of their car, phones, a ring and more than R13,200 in cash.

“In a further incident, on March 11 2022, they employed the same modus operandi to lure another victim through a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a music system. While discussing the purported sale, an unknown man emerged and pointed a firearm at the victim. The accused demanded money, cellular phones, bank cards, and PIN codes before robbing him of his possessions and a further R5,250,” Mabasa said.

She added that the investigation eventually led police to Mtunzini’s house a few days later, and a search at his house led to the discovery of a 9mm pistol and one live round of ammunition, for which he could not produce a licence.

During the trial, prosecutor Adv Rodger Mareume told the court the syndicate had shown a blatant disregard for human life and public safety, and that Masilo’s murder in front of his wife and young daughter showed the severity of their conduct.

He asked the court for a sentence that would deter similar crimes, given how common ‘Sganai’ scams have become.

The court found no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence for Ngwenya and Maseko, and imposed the prescribed minimum of life imprisonment for the murder, along with the additional robbery sentences.

In addition to the life imprisonment sentences, Ngwenya was given an additional 60 years for four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Maseko received a combined 75 years for four robbery counts and illegal possession of a firearm. Mtunzini was sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Sowetan