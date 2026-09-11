Spring has sprung and Joburg’s best public parks are ready to welcome visitors

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Activities in Diepkloof Park as children have fun on the swings and playing football. Picture: Thulani Mbele

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Spring has arrived, and people are ready to head outdoors and enjoy some time in the sun after a brutal winter — but are Johannesburg’s parks ready to welcome the public?

Sowetan visited a few parks to assess their state of readiness. While some appear well cared for, others are so bad that people avoid them. But this is not about the dodgy ones.

At the Wilds in Houghton — a combination of a public park and nature reserve — the grass in the lush grounds is meticulously and evenly cut.

Galliot Park in Johannesburg is well maintained and receiving some upgrades. /Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

A fence encircles the perimeter, and security guards require visitors to sign in before entering. Inside, footpaths wind past indigenous plants, making it great for hiking while a waterfall adds to the enjoyment.

There are benches along the footpaths, and a big pond provides a great, tranquil resting spot.

Galliot Park in Glenhazel is enclosed with a fence and features several pieces of modern-looking play equipment. Some parts were cordoned off when Sowetan visited as construction workers carried out maintenance and repaired equipment.

Johannesburg Botanical Gardens looks well kept compared to most parks in Soweto. /Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

A few kilometres away in Soweto, Diepkloof Park was the busiest. It was filled with the chatter of children as they climbed on the equipment and played excitedly, while pupils gathered nearby after school.

The park is clean, with several bins to discourage littering. The lawn is well manicured, and there are toilets, swings and slides for children, and places for visitors to sit.

Thokoza Park in Soweto, which is managed by the City of Johannesburg, is a go-to park for residents of Soweto to relax and unwind. /Thulani Mbele (Thulani Mbele)

One parent watching her child playing on the slide said she brings him to the park regularly to get him out of the house, keep him active and allow him to socialise with other children instead of watching TV all day.

Further down the road in Rockville, Thokoza Park also seems ready for spring, with a dedicated play area for children. The park is home to a champion tree planted in honour of former president Nelson Mandela, giving it historical and cultural significance beyond its use as a recreational space.

Clean and with bins dotted around, Thokoza Park boasts manicured lawns, a stream crossed by a bridge and trees providing shade from the blazing sun.

The Johannesburg Botanical Gardens in Emmarentia is a vast green space with a large dam in the grounds, adding to its appeal as a place to spend a day outdoors. Dogs are welcome, and a dispenser near the entrance offers free poop bags, allowing owners to clean up after their pets and keep the well-maintained grass clean and usable for everyone.

Jenny Moodley, the spokesperson for Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ), said it has undertaken its annual spring readiness programme to prepare parks and public open spaces for increased visitor numbers. She said interventions included grass cutting, horticultural maintenance, litter collection, pruning, infrastructure repairs and general beautification.

JCPZ manages more than 2,175 parks and public open spaces across the city, and all “are available, free and ready for use”.

Moodley said JCPZ acknowledges the important role played by communities, Friends of the Park groups and private security providers who assist in protecting and activating public spaces.

“Strong community partnerships have contributed significantly to the success and sustainability” of Galliot Park and The Wilds, she added.

JCPZ managing director Thanduxolo Mendrew said the city’s parks are among the city’s most valuable public assets.

“We are committed to keeping them clean, safe and well maintained, but lasting success requires more than maintenance alone,” he said. “Protecting our public spaces is a shared responsibility, and we urge residents to help us preserve them for future generations.”