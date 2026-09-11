The AM Check-in | More claims of fraud, vote-buying and bickering befall Safa congress

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Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

More claims of fraud, vote-buying and bickering befall Safa congress

AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu is challenging incumbent Safa president Danny Jordaan for presidency. Picture: (Finacial Mail)

Allegations of fraud, vote-buying, and forgery continue to dog the much-anticipated South African Football Association (Safa) elective congress, which takes place in Midrand on Saturday.

As Safa president Danny Jordaan faces his challenger, AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu, Sowetan has been told of fresh claims of attempts to influence some of the more than 300 delegates who will cast their ballots.

“Just this week, there was an official caught red-handed with R100,000 in cash, which was supposed to influence one region,” a Safa NEC official claimed but requested they not be named because a police case was in the process of being filed.

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Spring has sprung and Joburg’s best public parks are ready to welcome visitors

Activities in Diepkloof Park as children have fun on the swings and playing football. Picture: (Thulani Mbele)

Spring has arrived, and people are ready to head outdoors and enjoy some time in the sun after a brutal winter — but are Johannesburg’s parks ready to welcome the public?

Sowetan visited a few parks to assess their state of readiness. While some appear well cared for, others are so bad that people avoid them. But this is not about the dodgy ones.

At the Wilds in Houghton — a combination of a public park and nature reserve — the grass in the lush grounds is meticulously and evenly cut.

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IEC urges court to dismiss ANC candidate list appeal

The IEC's chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, asserts that the ANC's appeal should be dismissed due to their failure to submit candidate lists by the deadline. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has asked the Electoral Court to throw out the ANC’s appeal against its refusal to accept candidate lists from six municipalities that were not “submitted” by the deadline.

The IEC argues that it has not taken any such “decision”, as the ANC contends, and that the ANC simply failed to submit its candidate lists for the municipalities in question by the deadline set and agreed to months in advance.

Just on that score, that the ANC failed to complete the process of submission, the IEC, through its chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, contends that the Electoral Court must throw out the appeal.

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