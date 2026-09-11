Want to become an economist? Here’s how to apply for Reserve Bank bursary

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Aspiring economists can apply for the SARB bursary by September 30. Picture:

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Students planning to pursue economics-related degrees have until September 30 to apply for the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) 2027 external bursary programme.

The programme is aimed at students in need of financial help who plan to enrol for undergraduate degrees at recognised universities in the country next year.

Applicants must be under 30, have provisional acceptance to study at a university in 2027 and demonstrate that they would not be able to fund their studies without financial assistance.

The SARB is seeking students with strong academic records, particularly in mathematics and English.

Grade 12 learners applying for the bursary must have achieved an average of at least 70% in their June results, including at least 70% in mathematics and English. The award remains subject to their final matric results.

The bursary, targeted at students pursuing economics and related fields, offers an opportunity for young people interested in careers linked to the country’s financial system, economic policy and development.

Applicants are required to submit certified copies of their South African identity documents, as well as their June matric results if they are currently in grade 12. Those who have already completed matric must provide their final matric certificate.

They must also submit proof of provisional university acceptance for the 2027 academic year. The acceptance letter must be on the university’s letterhead and include the applicant’s student number.

An approximately 250-word motivational essay is also required. The SARB has warned that applications with missing documents could be disqualified.

Applications can be submitted online through the SARB’s external bursary application portal, or by submitting the completed application form and supporting documents via email or post.

Applicants should use only one application method to avoid duplicate submissions. They can email applications to sarbbursary@ttibursaries.co.za.

The deadline is September 30, and late applications will not be accepted.

Sowetan