WATCH | A school that is not a school will be ready by January, claims department

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A lack of facilities has forced pupils registered at Umkhumbane Junior Secondary School, in Soshanguve, to use mobile classrooms at a school nearly 4km away. Picture:

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The Gauteng department of education says a “mystery” Soshanguve school that Sowetan has reported about and seems to only exist on paper, is expected to be operational by January 2027.

The department’s assurance came after a Sowetan team visited Umkhumbane Junior Secondary School, that has 653 registered pupils, but found only vacant land.

WATCH | Umkhumbane Junior School in Soshanguve admits Grade 8 to 10 pupils, with a current capacity of 653 learners. But where the school is meant to stand has been vacant land for the last three years. The school is accommodated at another school 3,8km away, and pupils take… pic.twitter.com/hiCC3KNr6X — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 7, 2026

It was revealed that the pupils registered at Umkhumbane are being accommodated in nine mobile classrooms at nearby Ruabohlale Secondary School, about 3.8km from the empty Umkhumbane site. One mobile unit is being used as a staff room.

A pupil said while grade 10 pupils went to school every day, grade 8 and 9 pupils only attended school on alternate days between Monday and Thursday.

Now pupils have begun boycotting classes, demanding they be moved to their intended school site, which they say they have been waiting for since 2023.

Gauteng education MEC spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana said the department was aware of the disruption and was engaging parents, pupil representatives and other stakeholders to restore teaching and learning.

“We strongly condemn the disruption of schools and urge all stakeholders to use available structures to raise issues of concern and not to disrupt schooling,” he said.

Lubhelwana said mobile classrooms had been placed at Ruabohlale as an interim measure because the Umkhumbane site was not yet ready for occupation.

He said the arrangement was intended to ensure pupils continued attending school and were taught by qualified teachers, rather than staying at home.

He disputed claims that the arrangement had resulted in overcrowding at Ruabohlale.

According to Lubhelwana, the two schools were separate institutions despite sharing the same premises temporarily, with each having its own staff and uniform.

“It must be noted that Ruabohlale Secondary is a brick-and-mortar school, while Umkhumbane Secondary learners are using mobile classrooms,” he said.

“Accordingly, there is no overcrowding at Ruabohlale Secondary as these are two separate schools, temporarily sharing only land.”

The department is in the process of appointing contractors to complete the outstanding work at the designated Umkhumbane site in Soshanguve South Extension 10, he said. The construction is expected to be completed before the December builders’ shutdown.

The plan is then to move the existing mobile classrooms to the site and add new classrooms.

The department’s January 2027 target will be closely watched by parents who have been demanding a permanent school site.

One parent confirmed to Sowetan that they had been told the construction would be concluded by the end of November after they took their concerns to the department’s office on Wednesday.

Sowetan