AfriForum wants Majodina dismissed after ‘vulgar’ insults exchange with resident

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AfriForum is demanding the dismissal of water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina after an incident in which she exchanged vulgar insults with a resident in Loerie, Eastern Cape.

During a recent community engagement to address municipal water shortages, chaos erupted during the question-and-answer session.

A resident was escorted out of the venue after shouting “jou ma se ****” at the minister. Majodina lost her temper and shouted back: “Phuma! Jou ma se **** ook!” (“Get out! Your mother’s **** too!”).

AfriForum condemned the minister’s conduct as “unacceptable” and in direct violation of the executive code of ethics.

AfriForum urged MPs to lodge an official complaint with the public protector to have Majodina’s actions formally investigated.

“Regardless of the circumstances under which this remark was made, the minister ought always to listen to community members’ objections with respect,” said Lambert de Klerk, manager of environmental affairs at AfriForum.

“The fact that she reacted in this way indicates that she is unfit for the position of minister.”

The DA also strongly condemned Majodina’s conduct and pledged to lodge a complaint with parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests. The party called for a thorough investigation and the imposition of appropriate parliamentary sanctions.

“This shows what the ANC thinks about South Africans,” said DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis. “A cabinet minister cannot be allowed to respond to members of the public with vulgar insults simply because she is challenged or disagreed with. Ministers are entrusted with serving South Africans and must conduct themselves with dignity, respect and accountability.”

Michalakis added that such behaviour brought both parliament and the government into disrepute.

“Minister Majodina must be held accountable, and she must be sanctioned by the president.”

Majodina’s outburst follows a similar incident involving Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, who insulted a resident during a recent community address in Soweto.

The EFF also expressed disgust over Majodina’s behaviour, stating it highlighted the ruling party’s disdain for citizens.

“There is no circumstance where it is acceptable for a public representative to insult members of the public. Representatives ought to conduct themselves with the highest levels of restraint, morality, humility and respect for the office they occupy at the behest of citizens,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

“The people of South Africa are rightly frustrated with the slow pace of service delivery, corruption, and the absence of government. To be irritated by their frustrations, regardless of how they are expressed, reveals a lack of character and leadership,” Thambo added.

The EFF called on the public to punish the ANC at the polls on November 4 and vote for a party that will not insult them for demanding basic service delivery.

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