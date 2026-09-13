Do the deaths of four women point to a serial killer in Kemptom Park?

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Gauteng police have issued a warning to women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to travel or exercise in groups after the bodies of four women were discovered in the same area in two months.

The most recent body was found on Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said while investigations are still under way and the SAPS has not, at this stage, confirmed that the deaths are linked to a serial killer, the similarities are sufficiently concerning for the police to issue a public warning and intensify investigations

“The bodies of the women were found half naked and with visible bruising, and the discovery sites are located within the same vicinity.

“Women in and around Kempton Park are urged not to walk or run alone, particularly in isolated areas. They should avoid secluded spaces, remain vigilant and, where possible, travel or exercise in groups.”

“The safety of women remains a priority for SAPS, and the police will not wait for further incidents before taking decisive action,” she said.

Mathe said acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has directed the Gauteng police commissioner to set up a dedicated multidisciplinary task team to investigate the cases and determine whether they are connected.

She said the team will include detectives from the murder and robbery unit and the investigative psychology unit, along with other specialised resources.

It will be led by Gauteng deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen Mbuso Khumalo, who has been tasked with pursuing every investigative avenue, said Mathe.

Police are appealing to residents, motorists, security personnel and anyone else who may have noticed suspicious activity in Rhodesfield and surrounding areas to come forward. Anyone with information can contact W/O Elvis Manyike on 082-465-7249 or report anonymously through the MySAPSApp.

Sowetan