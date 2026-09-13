Limpopo university security guard hammered to death, allegedly by boyfriend

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The deceased Limpopo security guard was allegedly attacked with a hammer. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF LIMPOPO

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A 37-year-old University of Limpopo security guard died after her boyfriend went to her workplace and allegedly killed her while she was on duty.

The incident happened on Saturday, and a 44-year-old man has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man “allegedly attacked her with a hammer, striking her on the head and leaving her seriously injured and bleeding”.

“Following the attack, the suspect allegedly attempted to drive away from the scene. Students who witnessed the incident reportedly pursued him, causing him to abandon the vehicle and attempt to flee on foot. The students managed to apprehend him and handed him over to the police,” he said.

Ledwana said paramedics attended to the victim and later transported her to Mankweng Hospital, but she “succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment”.

Malesela said the motive for the attack was unknown.

“However, domestic violence cannot be ruled out,” he said.

The man is expected to appear at the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Monday.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Jan Scheepers said: “This tragic incident is a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of violence against women. We commend the swift response by our members and the assistance rendered by the students, which contributed to the apprehension of the suspect. The police will conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that justice takes its course.”

Sowetan