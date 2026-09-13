Sars turns up the heat on ‘Cat’ Matlala over R14m tax bill

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Drowning in a slew of criminal charges, alleged Big Five cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala has also now caught the beady eye of the taxman.
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is targeting his company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, for R14.2m in outstanding taxes.
The medical services company is at the centre of criminal charges related to a dodgy R228m contract with the SAPS. It was awarded the contract in 2024 to provide health risk management services for police officers. However, the contract was abruptly cancelled after claims of procurement irregularities, fronting and collusion by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).
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