WATCH | Fears of ‘dumping ground’ for killers after four women’s bodies found

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The site where the remains of three women were found, two of whom remain unidentified, adjacent to the R21 highway in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park. Picture:

Police believe that an area in Kempton Park is a potential dumping ground for killers to abandon the bodies of their victims after they have been killed elsewhere.

This comes after the corpses of four women were found in two separate bushy areas along the R21 in Rhodesfield over the past two months.

WATCH | The site where the body of 38-year-old woman was on Saturday found partially clothed in sports gear just behind Protea Hotel in Kempton Park and adjacent to the R21. Police say so far four bodies of women were found in the area in two months. One had already decomposed… pic.twitter.com/HlAbGE8srj — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 13, 2026

The latest body was discovered behind the Protea Hotel on Saturday evening, while the remains of three other women were found on separate occasions in an overgrown area along the R21.

The four bodies were found within about 1km of each other.

Police are investigating multiple suspects and possible links between the cases.

Of the four women, only one has been positively identified, while the identities of the other three remain unknown, national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

Two of the cases have similarities. One woman was found naked after allegedly being restrained with cable ties, while another was found partially dressed in sports clothing, and the latest victim had suffered severe injuries and could not immediately be identified.

Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the circumstances surrounding the deaths were serious and required a thorough, professional and evidence-driven investigation.

“While there are similarities in some of the circumstances surrounding the cases, it would be premature at this stage to conclude that the four cases are linked or that they involve one perpetrator. Our responsibility is to establish the facts through evidence.”

A multidisciplinary team of experts is following several lines of inquiry to establish how the women died and whether the cases are connected.

Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo (suppl)

Kekana said the first body, belonging to a 37-year-old woman, was discovered near the R21 on July 15. She was found naked and had allegedly been restrained with cable ties.

He said a suspect has been in police custody in connection with the case since July 17.

The second body, belonging to a 32-year-old woman, was discovered near the R21 on August 24. She was found partially clothed.

The third body, that of an unidentified woman, was discovered on September 10. Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition, and she was found naked.

The fourth woman, aged 38, was discovered on Saturday in Rhodesfield behind a hotel. She was partially dressed in sports clothing.

Kekana said her identity was still subject to formal confirmation by her family.

However, there have been fears that the woman could be Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, 38, who went missing after leaving her Kempton Park home for an afternoon run on Wednesday, September 10. Her eight-year-old daughter allegedly raised the alarm when she failed to return home that evening.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government was disturbed by the deaths.

“We can’t normalise madness; this is madness,” he said.

Lesufi said the province would prioritise resources to combat gender-based violence and called on police to find those responsible.

People must exercise extreme caution when meeting someone they have only interacted with online. — Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, Gauteng acting police commissioner

Kempton Park FF Plus councillor Jean Kriek said: “The circumstances surrounding these deaths are deeply disturbing and have understandably created fear among women and families throughout Kempton Park, particularly in Rhodesfield and surrounding areas. There cannot be a fifth.”

He called on law enforcement and private security to deploy resources to identify and arrest those responsible.

Meanwhile, Renegade Search and Rescue together with Moselakgomo’s family has appealed to the public with help pertaining to her whereabouts.

According to the family spokesperson Dawn Gouden, Moselakgomo was last seen leaving her house on September 9.

She said Moselakgomo, who is a routine jogger, had left and never returned. A distraught family had proceeded to the Kempton Park SAPS where a missing persons report was completed.

“On Saturday the body of an unidentified female was located in the vicinity of York Street, Rhodesfield.

“Due to the injuries caused and being late at night the family members of Moselakgomo could not identify the body,” said Gouden.

“The female’s body was later taken to the state mortuary of which on Monday the family of Moselakgomo and other family members would proceed to identify the body.

“We humbly ask that the public refrain from any unverified and unconfirmed information,” she said

“We thank each and every person that came to the beck and call of the family, that assisted in searches, that assisted in circulation of the flyers, the South African Police Service and the public that have rallied around the family during this trying time.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact W/O Elvis Manyike on 082-465-7249, the Crime Stop toll-free hotline 08600-10111, or anonymously through the MySAPS app.