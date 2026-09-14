BREAKING | Body of missing Kempton Park runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo positively identified

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Family members mourn Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo, whose body was identified at the Germiston mortuary after she went missing during a run in Kempton Park. Picture:

The body of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving her Kempton Park home for an afternoon run, has been positively identified by her family.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said Moselakgomo’s family positively identified her body at the Germiston mortuary on Monday.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili Dimpane said police are hard at work trying to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elizabeth during this extremely painful time. The loss of a loved one under such circumstances is devastating, and we assure the family that the SAPS will do everything within its powers to establish exactly what happened to Elizabeth and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” Dimpane said.

Moselakgomo, described as a fitness enthusiast, left her eight-year-old daughter at their Kempton Park home on Wednesday before heading out for an afternoon run.

Her body was subsequently discovered as police investigated a series of deaths involving women in the Kempton Park area.

Mathe said Dimpane had directed a multidisciplinary team comprising detectives and other specialised policing resources to intensify investigations into the cases.

“The team is working around the clock to establish the circumstances surrounding each death, analyse available evidence, identify possible linkages where they exist and pursue all leads that may assist in bringing the investigations to a successful conclusion,” Mathe said.

Police have not yet established whether the deaths are linked.

Mathe said Dimpane had assured the public that police remained committed to protecting women and bringing those responsible for violence against women to justice.

“We will not rest until we have established the truth. Where there is evidence linking individuals to these crimes, we will pursue them relentlessly and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” Dimpane said.

One suspect has so far been arrested in connection with the discovery of the first woman’s body in July. The suspect, her boyfriend, remains in custody as investigations continue.

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