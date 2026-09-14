News

BREAKING | Fifth body of woman discovered in Olifantsfontein

Authorities to brief media as search for suspects intensifies

Herman Moloi

Herman Moloi

Journalist

A fifth body was found in Olifantsfontein on Monday. Picture: (Antonio Muchave )

Story audio is generated using AI

Police have confirmed a fifth woman’s body has been discovered in Olifantsfontein.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed to Sowetan the discovery of the woman’s body and is expected to brief journalists about the circumstances later on Monday.

The discovery of the fifth body comes as police are hunting for the perpetrators behind the murders of four women whose bodies were dumped in the same vicinity in Kempton Park.

Read more: https://www.sowetan.co.za/news/2026-09-13-watch-fears-of-dumping-ground-for-killers-after-four-womens-bodies-found/

More to follow.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WIN BIG with the Sowetan WhatsApp channel and Hisense

2

Qualifications failed to get her a job; now Dudu is making money from charcoal

3

S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Are disaffected citizens quietly quitting on democracy?

4

The AM Check-in | Fears of ‘dumping ground’ for killers after four women’s bodies found

5

SOWETAN | Women cannot be prisoners of fear

Related Articles