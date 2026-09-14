BREAKING | Fifth body of woman discovered in Olifantsfontein

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A fifth body was found in Olifantsfontein on Monday. Picture:

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Police have confirmed a fifth woman’s body has been discovered in Olifantsfontein.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed to Sowetan the discovery of the woman’s body and is expected to brief journalists about the circumstances later on Monday.

The discovery of the fifth body comes as police are hunting for the perpetrators behind the murders of four women whose bodies were dumped in the same vicinity in Kempton Park.

Read more: https://www.sowetan.co.za/news/2026-09-13-watch-fears-of-dumping-ground-for-killers-after-four-womens-bodies-found/

More to follow.

Sowetan