‘Cat’ Matlala trial: Five things to know from defence witness

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Co-accused Musa Kekana appears in court as the defence questions a Netcare 911 paramedic about his medical condition and the time he was left with police following his arrest.

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Musa Kekana, a co-accused in the Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala trial, is expected to take the stand to detail his evidence from the day of his arrest in April 2024.

This comes after the defence called its first witness in its bid to have police vehicle-tracking records admitted as credible evidence in the trial-within-a-trial involving Kekana’s arrest linked to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

The vehicle’s longitude and latitude] are “most definitely. — Defence witness Eric Deysel of C-Track

This evidence is significant because Kekana’s version is that he was transported in a Toyota Fortuner to a house in Kew, then taken to his home two streets away, where he was allegedly tortured before being returned to the scene of his arrest. He said he was not taken anywhere in a VW Golf driven by the operation commander that day.

The defence’s first witness, C-Track consultant Eric Deysel, gave evidence on how police vehicles are tracked and the challenges that could lead to incorrect information being recorded.

Here are five things to know about his evidence:

Deysel explained that the tracking device in police vehicles is configured through software and that recording normally starts as soon as the ignition is switched on, followed by recordings while driving at intervals not exceeding five minutes.

The automatic vehicle location (AVL) system could be affected by several factors, including devices being physically removed or jammed. GPS signals could also be affected by basement parking, tall buildings, bridges, solar flares and severe atmospheric conditions.

Deysel conceded that he had checked the maintenance logs for the police’s VW Golf, which showed a fault reported on February 24, 2021. However, the vehicle was not specifically tested after the April 17, 2024, incident, the day of Kekana’s arrest.

No testing was done other than when maintenance was performed in February 2021. The faulty reading on the vehicle’s report was new to him, and an investigation by the technical department found no other police vehicles with the same problem.

Deysel explained that the vehicle had been configured incorrectly to obtain its speed from the vehicle itself rather than from GPS. The technical department had checked other vehicles and found no similar cases. Deysel told the court that the source for the vehicle’s longitude and latitude was GPS, and that it operated independently of the vehicle’s speed, status and odometer readings. “One does not influence the other one,” he said. When asked whether the court could accept the longitude and latitude as correct, Deysel responded: “Most definitely.” He said the location could be considered accurate and explained that police vehicles’ GPS devices allowed for an inaccuracy of up to a 10-metre radius from the obtained GPS coordinates.

Sowetan