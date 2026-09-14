Childbirth abuse is rife, so why don’t we see it?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Findings from a survey on obstetric violence show an estimated 1.79-million women who gave birth in the past 10 years in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were mistreated. Picture:

By Linda Pretorius and Karen Harkema

Over the past 10 years, an estimated 1.79-million women — 60% of everyone who gave birth in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng — have been physically, emotionally or verbally mistreated by health workers during labour.

According to findings by Social Surveys Africa, only one in three women who were mistreated — from being slapped to being shouted at, examined roughly or ignored during labour — knew health workers’ behaviour was wrong, and only 7% reported it.

An online training course on respectful maternity care, which may become compulsory for all staff working with pregnant women, is set to be launched on September 22 on the health department’s Knowledge Hub platform, said the department.

The course consists of three lessons which include embedded videos, and takes about 3.5 hours to complete, said Fikile Ndlovu, deputy director-general for maternal health. Health workers will be able to complete it in their own time and at a pace that suits them, said Ndlovu.

“We wish to make it a mandatory course for not only midwives but all health service providers working in maternity settings because respectful care starts with attitude from all officials, whether security at the gate, assistant nurses or cleaners in the wards up to midwives and doctors,” Ndlovu told Bhekisisa.

The March findings from a survey commissioned by the DG Murray Trust and Embrace ran in two provinces, and can give a window into what is happening at a bigger scale as KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are the two most densely populated provinces and represent a mix of urban and rural healthcare settings.

A survey showed 12 out of every 20 women were abused during childbirth every day. Graphic: (Bhekisisa Centre)

Three-quarters of women in the birthing survey said they weren’t allowed to have someone with them during the birth, and four out of 10 said there weren’t curtains between them and the next patient.

Obstetric violence — which is a catch-all phrase for any form of abusive behaviour towards women during labour — is not new in South Africa. Almost 30 years ago, researchers from the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) looked into what could be behind health workers’ offensive attitudes to women giving birth.

Little has changed in three decades, with similar accounts of being slapped, shamed or shouted at during labour surfacing in the recent survey, as in the research from the late 1990s.

Women who’ve faced mistreatment “have real pain that they still feel acutely, even though they gave birth years ago”, said Julie Mentor, who leads Embrace, an advocacy organisation for mothers. “We’ve sat with grandmothers crying while telling us about what they’ve experienced, and devastated that nothing has changed for their daughters.”

“Violence during childbirth won’t be rooted out without leadership from the top,” said Rachel Jewkes, a specialist researcher at the SAMRC. “It ought to be something that’s much easier to fix than a lot of other problems in health facilities. It doesn’t cost anything to not insult people and slap them.”

Obstetric violence is real but not seen

Just over 1.79-million women being abused during childbirth in the past 10 years in two provinces is a big number.

About 2.98-million women had a baby in those 10 years, which works out to 817 deliveries each day. In 490 of those, women were treated disrespectfully. That is 12 out of every 20 people giving birth per day.

Two-thirds of women didn’t know they had been mistreated. That means out of every 12 women who faced abuse during childbirth in a day, only four realised health workers’ behaviour was wrong.

Even more alarming is that only 7% of women who experienced obstetric violence reported the event. That is one out of 12, which means 11 out of 12 cases of abuse become invisible.

“Women experience abuse in so many different domains of their lives that they likely have very low expectations of good treatment,” said Jewkes.

Not only once

During the survey, respondents were asked whether they experienced physical, verbal or emotional abuse, or any combination of these, and to describe what form of mistreatment they faced.

The results showed the different forms of abuse happened almost in equal measure, and one type of violent behaviour often went with another. For example, being slapped could go with being shouted at or made fun of and belittled. Moreover, each woman likely experienced, on average, four incidents during her labour.

‘No’ means no

More than a third of women said they had a procedure done against their wil, either because they weren’t asked for their permission beforehand or because they were pressured into agreeing to it.

About four out of 10 cases, episiotomies — during which a cut is made between the vagina and the anus, ostensibly to prevent vaginal tears — were the bulk of these procedures. However, evidence shows it’s needed in very few cases. The World Health Organisation and the health department said it shouldn’t be a go-to choice for health workers during a delivery.

Why would you want to go back to a place that has abused you? — Julie Mentor, Embrace

Studies show the cuts were often made in one regional hospital in about 20 out of 100 women despite serious vaginal tears occurring in fewer than one out of 200 uncomplicated deliveries, and health workers don’t always know what the guidelines around this procedure advise.

Experiences like these erode trust in the health system. Apart from being “deeply traumatising”, mistreatment during labour can also influence things such as whether a mother later takes her baby for vaccinations or health checks, or goes for check-ups herself during another pregnancy, said Mentor.

“Understandably so. Why would you want to go back to a place that has abused you?”

Two is company

With 75% of women in the birthing survey saying they weren’t allowed to have someone with them during the birth, and four out of 10 saying there weren’t curtains between them and the next patient, could fixing these things be a place to start?

Having a partner during childbirth is something that “should be fixed and is fixable”, said Jewkes. It’s a way to create accountability without having to implement any new system or spend extra money.

Moreover, it’s written into the national guidelines for maternity care, stating explicitly that “a birth companion can assist women in addressing situations when they are not being treated respectfully”.

However, there’s some resistance among maternity staff to allow a woman’s birthing buddy into the labour room, said Mentor, almost as if it’s something optional. Space, privacy and unruly behaviour may be seen as barriers, “but if we start from the position of every woman being entitled to having a companion, then suddenly you start getting a lot more creative around making it happen”, she says.

The article was first published on Bhekisisa Centre For Journalism.

Sowetan