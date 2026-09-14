Joburg pays R4m rental for ‘unsafe’ building

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The City of Johannesburg has rejected allegations that it knowingly leased or continued to occupy the Newtown Building despite documentation identifying the premises as unfit for occupation. Picture: Refilwe Kholomonyane

The City of Johannesburg has been paying more than R4m a month to lease a Newtown office building that its own health and safety inspectors later described as a health hazard with “unacceptable” occupational compliance.

Documents seen by the Sowetan show the city’s group safety, health and environment unit rated the Newtown building’s second floor at just 60% compliance in a May risk assessment, warning that the facility posed health and safety risks to employees and other users.

Urgent attention is required to mitigate the risk of illness/injury to an acceptable level — City of Johannesburg health, safety and environment unit report

The SA Municipal Workers Union has accused the city of consistently entering into lease agreements with buildings that have never been fully compliant.

However, city spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said: “The city rejects the allegation by the union. At the time the lease was concluded and the premises were occupied the building was considered fit for occupation. The premises had previously been used as office accommodation by Nedbank.

“The required occupational health and safety, building-condition and occupancy assessment processes were undertaken before the premises were occupied.”

The safety, health and environment unit’s report was conducted after complaints from employees. The inspection found ineffective air conditioning and poor ventilation, with no openable windows and no first-aid kits on the second floor.

The report also noted stained and torn carpets, with holes in the flooring and emergency exits that were locked, difficult to operate, or led to the roof instead of a safe evacuation point.

The report gave the facility an overall occupational health and safety compliance score of 60%, 56% for systems and 63% for physical compliance, describing it as “below average, partially compliant and unacceptable”.

“Line management should address health hazards that exist, and urgent attention is required to mitigate the risk of illness/injury to an acceptable level,” the report summary reads. “This facility constitutes a health hazard, and it poses a health and safety risk to the life of employees and any person that may use the facility.”

Modingoane said the defects were identified only after the city’s officials moved in and have now been fixed.

“Certain operational and maintenance issues arose intermittently and were reported to the landlord for attention. Repairs and maintenance are undertaken on an ongoing basis as issues are identified. Following the assessment, the identified occupational health and safety matters were referred for corrective action,” he said.

“The city does not knowingly relocate employees to, or renew leases for, premises that do not comply with the applicable occupational health and safety requirements. Before premises are occupied or a lease is renewed the relevant property, building condition and occupational health and safety assessments are undertaken,” he said.

Sowetan