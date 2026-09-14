Limpopo matric exam cheat suspects indicted 11 years later

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Three people accused of stealing and selling an examination paper to Limpopo matric pupils have finally been traced. Picture:

Three people accused of stealing and selling an examination paper for R250 a copy to Limpopo matric pupils have finally been traced, 11 years after the alleged fraud took place.

Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Col Avele Fumba said their Serious Corruption Investigation team in Musina had tracked down the three suspects, aged between 30 and 33, and served them with court summonses in Tshilamba, Khubvi and Thohoyandou.

According to Fumba, the case dates back to November 2015, when six pupils allegedly gained unlawful access to an examination paper before it was written.

“It is further alleged that the examination paper was shared among the students and subsequently sold to other students for approximately R250 per copy,” said Fumba.

He said the alleged examination scam triggered an investigation by the Hawks and despite the passage of more than a decade, investigators continued pursuing leads in an effort to bring those implicated before the courts.

“Their persistence has now yielded results, with three suspects, aged between 30 and 33, traced to Tshilamba, Khubvi and Thohoyandou, where they were served with J175 summonses.

“The three suspects are facing charges of fraud and are expected to appear before the Thohoyandou magistrate’s court on October 5.”

According to Fumba, investigations into the remaining suspects are continuing.

Limpopo Hawks head Maj-Gen Gopz Govender welcomed the breakthrough, saying the lengthy period that had passed since the alleged crime would not shield those implicated from accountability. “The passage of time does not erase accountability.”

He said the case demonstrated the Hawks’ commitment to following evidence and ensuring that allegations of fraud were properly investigated and taken before the courts.

Sowetan