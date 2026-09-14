Qualifications failed to get her a job; now Dudu is making money from charcoal

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Dudu Skhosana 39, stands next to a pile of cut wild black wattle timber tree, which she processes into charcoal.

A Mpumalanga woman who could not find a job despite having three qualifications turned to business, and today supplies lodges with charcoal cosmetics that her company makes.

Dudu Skhosana has qualifications in paramedicine, instrumentation and business management, yet the 39-year-old from Middelburg could not secure a job. This led to her interest in farming charcoal

I’m currently supplying lodges with these cosmetic products and the charcoal itself to retailers. At the same time, I am solving a problem for agriculture — Dudu Skhosana

She became a commercial charcoal manufacturer, where she turns unwanted wild black wattle timber tree into charcoal.

Wild black wattle timber is unwanted outside of controlled plantations in South Africa because the fast-spreading tree acts as an aggressive invasive species that drains water and destroys local ecosystems.

“I developed an interest in farming, just not in crops or livestock. I wanted to do something different and something people dared to do. I met my mentor, who was farming charcoal, and he offered to teach me,” said Skhosana.

“I already had a lease for land then and we arranged that he would rent from me and manufacture on my farm so I could learn and decide if this was what I wanted to venture into.”

Skhosana said she established her own business in 2019 with ovens to make charcoal, which she had bought from her mentor when he left. She registered her business, Dudu M Briquettes, in 2021.

Initially, she said, her speciality product was activated charcoal powder, which enormous value was emphasised during her tenure studying to become a paramedic.

“So the goal when I started was to supply hospitals across the country to help with many patients suspected to have ingested poison. I started supplying charcoal in 5kg quantities, but didn’t stay long.

“Silicon smelters approached me, saying they were seeing potential and asked if we could work together. By then, I was still small-scale, and their demand was 72 tonnes weekly. At the time, I was just used to supplying local shops with 50 bags.”

Dudu Skhosana's team loads a truck with72 tonnes of charcoal. (supp)

She said this opportunity allowed her to scale up from three workers to 28 as well as from 50 bags to 72 tonnes.

“We worked that way until last year, when they had their challenges with electricity tariffs affecting production.

“They had to slow down a bit, and I was also affected because I had to drop from a commercial scale. I had to think fast; I went back to producing 5kg and reduced staff while looking at what else I could do with my charcoal. This is when the idea of charcoal products was born.”

Products manufactured by Dudu Skhosana from the charcoal extracted from the wild black wattle timber tree. (supplied)

Skhosana said that from the same charcoal she now makes soap, handwash, tissue oil and shower gel.

“I’m currently supplying lodges with these cosmetic products and the charcoal itself to retailers. At the same time, I am solving a problem for agriculture: the black wattle timber we get the coal from is unwanted outside of controlled plantations in South Africa because the fast-spreading tree acts as an aggressive invasive species that drains water and destroys local ecosystems.

“Even mines around call me to ask for removal of such trees. I cut these and burn them to turn them into charcoal and make money from it.”

Burnt wattle timber. (supp)

Skhosana said penetrating the business was never easy, as it is predominantly white- and male-dominated, and she had to foster relations with industry players.

“It was really difficult at first, but now everyone wants to buy from a female-owned company and a black person, so I leverage that when I can. The demand for charcoal is high; sometimes I have to turn people away because the demand is high and I don’t have resources to keep up.”

She has earned respect from the Mpumalanga department of agriculture, naming her the best agro-processor in the 2024 awards, and she came second in the Empower Her awards in the same year.

Sowetan