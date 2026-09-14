Runner’s body identified as police probe five deaths

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Elizabeth Moselakgomo has been missing since last week Wednesday after she went out for a run in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park. /supplied

The body of runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo has been identified by her family at the mortuary as police investigate a string of deaths involving women in the Kempton Park area.

Moselakgomo, 38, was identified by her family at the Germiston mortuary on Monday, after her body was discovered.

She was one of four bodies found over the past two months.

Moselakgomo went missing on Wednesday when she went out for a run.

A fifth body of a woman was discovered on Monday morning in Olifantsfontein.

Moselakgomo’s death comes as police intensify investigations into the cases and work to establish whether there are links between the bodies.

Acting SAPS national commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has ordered a multidisciplinary team of detectives and specialised policing resources to intensify the probe.

The team is working to establish the circumstances surrounding each death, analyse evidence, identify possible links and follow all leads.

Dimpane said police would not rest until those responsible were identified and brought to justice.

“We will not rest until we have established the truth. Where there is evidence linking individuals to these crimes, we will pursue them relentlessly and ensure that they face the full might of the law,” she said.

Dimpane also expressed her condolences to Moselakgomo’s family.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elizabeth during this extremely painful time,” she said.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the discovery of the first body in July and remains in custody.