SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Odds stacked against small businesses in townships and rural towns

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Rural and township communities benefit from spaza shops and other small businesses.

For years, South Africans have witnessed the potential of township and rural economies.

They are functional, resilient and dependable. Rural and township communities have benefitted from the determination of spaza shop owners, mechanics, hairdressers, farmers, tailors and countless other entrepreneurs.

Yet many of these businesses continue to face an uphill battle — not because they lack ambition or determination, but because the odds remain stacked against them.

The Competition Commission’s recently launched inaugural Rural and Township Economy Report paints a sobering picture. It also shows that unlocking the potential of these economies could be one of the most effective ways to address South Africa’s persistent challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Many households in townships and rural towns face severe financial pressure. The report found that 53% of rural residents and between 39% and 47% of township residents live in households earning less than R3,500 a month. Many also live below the poverty line.

Despite these hardships, local businesses continue to support livelihoods and provide essential goods and services. Most are micro-, small- or medium-sized enterprises owned by historically disadvantaged South Africans. Yet too many remain trapped in survival mode.

One of the biggest challenges is the cost of doing business. Nearly half of the businesses surveyed for the report said suppliers charge them higher prices because of their size. Among independent businesses, that figure rises to 61%.

When small businesses pay more for stock and supplies, they often pass those additional costs on to consumers. This creates a vicious cycle in which small businesses struggle to compete, while consumers in already financially constrained communities ultimately bear part of the burden.

The report also identifies market access as a major obstacle. More than half of township businesses and almost half of rural town businesses rely mainly on their physical stores for sales. Only 6% of township businesses and 10% of rural town businesses sell through major retailers. Participation in online marketplaces is even lower, at 11% and 9%, respectively.

This matters because many consumers shop outside their communities for clothing, electronics, furniture and even groceries. Rural consumers often travel farther than township consumers, adding transport costs to already stretched household budgets.

The report further highlights the burden of red tape. Licensing requirements, permits, zoning rules and municipal processes can be confusing, costly and time consuming, particularly for small businesses with limited resources.

However, these challenges can be overcome.

Better access to suppliers, more opportunities to sell through malls and online platforms, simpler regulatory processes and improved infrastructure could help local businesses grow, create jobs and keep more money circulating within their communities.

Echoing this view, economist and inclusive-growth specialist Dr Mthokozisi Mncedisi Tshuma has called for government to “consider implementing a comprehensive township support programme and local economic development initiatives”.

He argues that reducing regulatory obligations and increasing financial support for small-business development are paramount, while policymakers should also foster supply chain development and localisation to ensure entrepreneurs have greater access to markets beyond townships.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply to create more businesses but to create the conditions for existing businesses to grow.

A township entrepreneur should not be confined to a geographically defined market. A rural manufacturer, farmer, retailer or service provider should be able to participate in wider regional, national and digital markets.

This requires a coordinated approach involving government, municipalities, financial institutions, established businesses and other stakeholders. Access to finance must be accompanied by access to markets, infrastructure, skills, technology and supply chains.

South Africa cannot afford to view township and rural enterprises merely as beneficiaries of government programmes. They should be recognised as potential economic partners, employers, suppliers and contributors to inclusive growth.

The Rural and Township Economy Report reminds us that behind every small business is a person working to support a family, serve a community and build a better future.

Removing the barriers that hold these entrepreneurs back is not only sound economic policy; it is an investment in people, dignity and shared prosperity.

If South Africa is serious about inclusive growth, township and rural economies cannot remain on the margins. They must become an integral part of the country’s growth story.