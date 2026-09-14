The AM Check-in | Fears of ‘dumping ground’ for killers after four women’s bodies found

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Fears of ‘dumping ground’ for killers after four women’s bodies found

The site where the remains of three women were found, two of whom remain unidentified, adjacent to the R21 highway in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park. Picture: (Michelle Banda)

Police believe an area in Kempton Park is a potential “dumping ground” for killers after three women’s bodies were dumped near the freeway from OR Tambo International Airport.

The fourth corpse was found behind a hotel on Saturday night, undressed and bruised like other women before her.

The spot where the victims were found is next to the R21 in Rhodesfield. The remains of three other women were found on separate occasions in an overgrown area near the R21.

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R34m paid in Emfuleni ‘ghost fleet’ tender scandal

Martha Mani Rantsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality’s revenue department, was fatally shot on March 30. Picture: (Supplied)

A 2023 question-and-answer session in the Gauteng legislature has revealed a company owned by Mpho Edward Malema, who was recently arrested in connection with a “dodgy” R16m Emfuleni fleet tender, had been paid R34.7m.

In response to DA questions, the municipality confirmed the plant vehicles and transport assets were procured through service provider Maboela Forestry and Construction, which Malema owns.

The document, dated April 6 2023 and signed by then municipal manager April Ntuli, was a response to questions asking for details of all plant vehicles and transport assets procured by the service provider.

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Joburg pays R4m rental for ‘unsafe’ building

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero. Picture: (Refilwe Kholomonyane)

The City of Johannesburg has been paying more than R4m a month to lease a Newtown office building that its own health and safety inspectors later described as a health hazard with “unacceptable” occupational compliance.

Documents seen by Sowetan show the city’s group safety, health and environment unit rated the Newtown building’s second floor at 60% compliant in a May risk assessment, warning the facility posed health and safety risks to employees and other users.

The SA Municipal Workers Union has accused the city of consistently entering into lease agreements with buildings that have never been fully compliant.

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