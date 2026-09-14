Three arrested after impounded cars stripped at Soweto pound

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The Johannesburg metro police have arrested three people after allegedly catching them stripping parts from impounded vehicles at the Dube Vocational pound in Soweto. Picture:

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Johannesburg metro police have arrested three people after allegedly catching them stripping parts from impounded vehicles at the Dube Vocational pound in Soweto.

According to spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the suspects were caught at about 3.30am on Monday.

Fihla said the suspects appear to have broken through the facility’s perimeter fence to gain access, though further investigation still needs to confirm this.

He said officers found the suspects in possession of a number of items removed from vehicles.

However, they could not yet say how many cars were involved and how much damage had been caused, as this still needed to be assessed.

He said a City of Johannesburg security guard situated at the pound caught the suspects and alerted the metro police.

“Vehicle owners who believe their cars sustained damage during the incident will be able to have them assessed and can then claim from the city,” Fihla said.

He said the three suspects face charges of theft, malicious damage to property, possession of stolen goods and trespassing.

Sowetan