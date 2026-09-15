BREAKING | Number of female bodies discovered rises to 7

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The scene were a 32-year-old body of a woman was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni, on September 15 2026.

Police have confirmed that the number of female bodies found in Ekurhuleni has risen to seven.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana told reporters that “on September 7 the body of a female in her late 20s was observed in a river in Clayville”, adding that the discovery will form part of their ongoing investigation.

Kekana was speaking at the crime scene where another body was discovered on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Sowetan