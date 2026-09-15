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Bring women’s killers to justice, urges Cyril Ramaphosa

President vows urgent action after sixth woman's body found in Ekurhuleni

2 min read
Lindile Sifile

Lindile Sifile

Journalist

Police at the scene where a sixth woman's body was discovered on Tuesday in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni. Picture: (Antonio Muchave)

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that no stone will be left unturned in the investigation into the recent killings of women in and around Kempton Park, Gauteng.

The murders have sparked fear and uncertainty in communities, particularly among women, with Ramaphosa saying the government shared the concerns of South Africans.

Ramaphosa issued the statement on Tuesday morning, soon after a sixth woman’s body was discovered in Kwa-Thema in Ekurhuleni.

He extended his condolences to the families and communities affected by the deaths.

“I speak for all of us as I extend my deepest condolences to all families and communities affected by the killing of women recently found in and around Kempton Park,” Ramaphosa said.

“These incidents are causing fear and uncertainty in our communities, and especially among women.”

I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice

—  President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said law enforcement agencies were working urgently to establish what happened, keep communities safe and bring those responsible to justice.

He said he had spoken to the police minister and acting national police commissioner, who briefed him on the investigation.

“I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice,” he said.

Ramaphosa also called on the public to work with law enforcement by providing information that could help investigators solve the cases and prevent further attacks on women.

“Our law enforcement agencies are undertaking this work in partnership with citizens, on whom we depend for any information that may help end these attacks on women,” he said.

“As a nation, we must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls,” Ramaphosa said.

He urged anyone with information about the killings, or anyone searching for a missing relative or friend, to contact W/O Elvis Manyike on 082-465-7249.

Sowetan

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