Community-owned lodge creates jobs in Eastern Cape

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A newly launched community-owned lodge in KwaMoqoma in the Eastern Cape is expected to boost tourism, create employment opportunities and help reduce poverty in the Amathole district municipality.

Mthontsi Lodge was officially launched by deputy minister of tourism Maggie Sotyu. The Amathole district municipality handed over the facility to Mthonsi Waselukhuko Primary Cooperative.

Located about 25km from Fort Beaufort’s central business district in the Raymond Mhlaba local municipality, the lodge is situated on land previously used for farming. It has now been transformed into a tourism destination aimed at attracting nature lovers and history enthusiasts.

Sisa Camagu, one of the cooperative’s 15 members, said the community has high hopes that the development will help address unemployment in the area.

Camagu is among 240 former farm workers and residents, together with their descendants, who benefited when the Amathole district council and the office of the premier purchased the farm for R2.9m in 1999.

Seeking ways to create economic opportunities, the cooperative approached the municipality and was advised to develop a business plan. The proposal was submitted to the department of tourism, which approved and funded the project.

The department invested R31mn in the development, which includes 13 chalets that can accommodate 52 guests, backpacker accommodation for 32 guests, two lapas, staff housing, a guard house, an administration building, a restaurant, conference facilities and internal roads. Construction was completed in July 2025, with operations commencing in December that year.

To ensure the lodge’s sustainability, the cooperative partnered with African Moonhut Trading Enterprise, which manages and mentors the facility and has experience in the tourism sector.

“The lodge currently employs five permanent and 10 temporary employees. The cooperative will also be able to plough back a certain amount of money to the community. We will be financially stable, academically empowered and acquire critical skills,” said Camagu.

Lodge operator Nobuzwe Notshe said the facility was already creating opportunities for local residents and cooperative members through employment opportunities during events hosted at the venue.

Deputy minister Sotyu said the project demonstrates government’s commitment to ensuring that benefits from tourism also reach local communities.

“We are proud to have collaborated with the local government, the community and tourism partners to ensure the successful completion of the construction phase of this facility,” she said.

The lodge is expected to contribute to local economic development by attracting visitors to the area while creating jobs and skills development opportunities for residents.

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