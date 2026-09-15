Deputy President Paul Mashatile remains on medical leave

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he is on the road to recovery after a 'minor medical procedure'.

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Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he is “regaining strength each day” after undergoing a minor medical procedure but will remain on medical leave on the advice of his doctors.

In a statement, Mashatile provided an update on his health after weeks away from public.

“As many of you know, I recently underwent a minor medical procedure. I am pleased to share that my recovery is progressing well and I am regaining strength each day,” Mashatile said.

He said he would continue to rest until advised otherwise by his doctors, while work continued through his office.

“I wish to thank my family, the medical team who continue to care for me, my team in the office, my colleagues in government and in the ANC and most importantly, President Cyril Ramaphosa and all South Africans who have sent messages of support. Your prayers and encouragement have been a source of strength,” he said.

Mashatile said he remained committed to his responsibilities and was looking forward to returning to his duties.

The latest update follows more than a month of questions about Mashatile’s health and absence from public engagements

“Let us continue working together for the progress of our country. I assure you that I remain dedicated to the responsibilities entrusted to me, and I look forward to returning to my duties in full, serving our nation with renewed energy and commitment,” he said.

The latest update follows more than a month of questions about Mashatile’s health and absence from public engagements.

On August 4 the Presidency confirmed that Mashatile had undergone a “minor surgical procedure”.

Ramaphosa visited him that afternoon and said he was pleased with his recovery and had been assured that the deputy president would “soon be back at work”.

The Presidency did not disclose the nature of Mashatile’s illness or the surgical procedure he underwent.

On August 30 Ramaphosa’s office provided further details, saying Mashatile had become unwell at his Johannesburg home and sought medical attention.

He was subsequently admitted to hospital for a minor surgical procedure and observation before being discharged to continue receiving medical care and rest.

His office has declined to disclose his diagnosis or the nature of the procedure, citing his right to medical privacy and cautioning against “speculative or unverified claims” about his health

Despite being away from his normal public programme, Mashatile remained in contact with officials and participated virtually in parliament and other important meetings.

His office has declined to disclose his diagnosis or the nature of the procedure, citing his right to medical privacy and cautioning against “speculative or unverified claims” about his health.

On Saturday social development minister Dina Pule confirmed that Mashatile remained on medical leave when she delivered an address on his behalf at the Nazareth Baptist Church in Pietermaritzburg.

“The deputy president had very much looked forward to being with you on this occasion. Regrettably, he is unable to do so as he is currently on medical leave. He has, however, conveyed his sincere greetings and best wishes to the leadership and all members of the Nazareth Baptist Church gathered here today,” said Pule.

“Deputy President Mashatile has asked me to assure you of his continued support for the church, its leadership, and all its congregants. He also wishes you a blessed Sabbath and a spiritually enriching service.”

Correction: An earlier version of the story said former minister Sisisi Tolashe spoke at the church on Saturday.

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