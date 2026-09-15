EXPLAINER | Why 278 foreign nationals in Durban are being moved to Lindela

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Documented mothers and children who have lived outside the home affairs in Che Guevara for four months prepare to leave to Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp

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More than 200 refugees and asylum seekers who have been living on Che Guevara Road in Durban are being relocated to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp.

They have been living on the streets since May, when anti-migrant activity in Durban began escalating, and foreign nationals sought refuge after fleeing violent intimidation and threats from March and March and local communities.

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Stephen van Neel, head of immigration at home affairs, said the department had verified all 278 individuals, including women, men, children and infants, before the relocation. All of them are in SA legally, he said.

“They have all been verified and confirmed that they have legal status in the country,” he said. “So they are either refugees or they have valid asylum seeker permits, so they are all legal.”

The relocation follows a directive from the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration, after the government engaged with representatives of the affected communities.

“The intention is for them to go to what they regard as a safe place.” — Stephen van Neel, head of immigration at the department of home affairs

According to home affairs head of communication Ndileka Cola, the group was given two options: return to their areas of residence or relocate to Lindela.

“Following a series of consultations, the option of relocation to Lindela was agreed upon,” Cola said.

The department said the relocation will also allow Che Guevara Road to be cleared to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws.

Law enforcement officers will escort the group during the move.

Van Neel acknowledged that “repatriation” may not be the correct description of what is happening.

“We are just transferring them from here to Lindela,” he said. “The intention is for them to go to what they regard as a safe place, put them in that safe place and allow them the opportunity to look for reintegration into communities.”

According to Van Neel, that reintegration could happen in Gauteng or elsewhere in the country.

The department will also continue discussions with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees about the possibility of resettling the group in another country.

Cola said the government would continue engaging with the relevant stakeholders on possible solutions.

Gift of the Givers has secured food parcels to support the individuals during the relocation.

The group was expected to be transferred from Durban to Lindela on Tuesday.

Sowetan