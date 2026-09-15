Firmest resistance to smart meters in Gauteng and KZN: Eskom chair Mteto Nyati

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Eskom is continuing to grapple with resistance to the installation of prepaid smart meters throughout the country aimed at eradicating load reduction, with the highest levels of resistance in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, according to Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati.

Nyati told TimesLIVE on Monday the highly populated provinces were the only two where load reduction had not yet been eradicated.

“It is much more difficult in Gauteng and in KZN — very difficult. I have not done the research [on why]; all we know is that we are getting much more resistance there than in other provinces,” he said.

“And you may or may not know that we are only left with two provinces where we have not eliminated load reduction. That’s Gauteng and KZN — and those are the two provinces where there is resistance.”

In September 2025 minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa set the government a 12-month deadline to end load reduction, which affects mostly poor areas in the country that rely on the national grid.

“I’m announcing [that] we’re ending load reduction … The period we have set ourselves is anything between 12 and 18 months, but it can be exceptionally shorter than that … What is worrying about load reduction is that it’s got an appearance of discrimination on an income basis,” Ramokgopa said at the time.

However, the minister recently sounded the alarm over community resistance and intimidation that was delaying the installation of more than 122,000 smart meters. He said the government would continue to grapple with the challenge of meter blockage and illegal connections.

It is much more difficult in Gauteng and in KZN — very difficult. I have not done the research [on why]; all we know is that we are getting much more resistance there than in other provinces. — Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Summit in Cape Town on Monday, Nyati said Eskom leadership and Ramokgopa remain engaged on this and other challenges in SA’s electricity system.

“Minister Ramokgopa and Eskom, we are always together. It’s not like there is a discussion that is happening there and a [different] discussion happening here. When he stands up and he reflects on what is happening in the industry, it’s because he has picked all of that up from working with us in the trenches,” he said.

Sowetan reported last week how some residents of Tshepisong in the west of Johannesburg have not paid for electricity for more than a year, and only 11% of the population pays for power.

Tshepisong residents said they do not mind paying for electricity, but City Power’s delayed response to faulty transformers and repeated power outages has driven some households to paying.

Last month City Power withdrew services in the area, saying it was due to continued acts of sabotage, widespread illegal electricity connections and the repeated unlawful reconnection of infrastructure that has not yet been commissioned.

However, the power utility later rescinded the decision and continued to service the area despite few residents paying.

Mangena said the challenges in Tshepisong could not be resolved simply by switching off the electricity supply.

“Tshepisong faces a combination of challenges that are closely connected. These include extremely low electricity vending, illegal connections, widespread meter bypassing, vandalism, tampering and damage to the electricity infrastructure,” he said.

He said the situation had resulted in City Power facing not only low revenue collection, but also a network under severe pressure and repeatedly damaged by illegal connections and infrastructure vandalism.

While Tshepisong has seen an improvement in its vending rate, Mangena said Alexandra remained another area facing serious challenges with electricity payments.

He said like Tshepisong, only 11% of residents are paying electricty.

Tshepison resident Jose Matate said residents said they had previously been willing to pay but became frustrated by delays in repairing transformers and repeated power interruptions in their area.

“We used to pay for electricity in my house, but the power would switch off or transformers would trip. We would stay without electricity even though we had bought it.

“Because this would happen almost every day, we got to a point where we said we would no longer pay because we didn’t have power,” Matate said.

TimesLIVE