Five quick takes from Matlala co-accused’s evidence challenge

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The defence in the attempted murder trial involving Musa Kekana has challenged the state’s use of medical records during cross-examination, arguing that unproven hospital notes could not be used to attack the accused’s credibility.

Kekana was testifying before the high court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning following the state’s provisional closure of the trial-within-a-trial. Kekana is one of five people charged with two attempted murders alongside alleged cartel member Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.

The trial-within-a-trial is determining the lawfulness of Kekana’s arrest on April 17 2024, and whether evidence obtained from searches and seizures conducted afterwards should be admitted.

Here are five key things you need to know about the latest developments.

The dispute centres on Exhibit N:

The latest disagreement focuses on medical records that the state sought to put to Kekana during cross-examination.

The defence argued that the notes could not simply be used to challenge Kekana’s version because the medical practitioner who made the entries had not been called to testify.

The defence’s position is that, without the practitioner being called, the entries remain unproven hearsay and should not carry evidentiary weight.

The state says the records are relevant:

The state maintains that the medical entries are relevant to testing Kekana’s consistency.

The prosecution is questioning whether statements Kekana allegedly made to medical practitioners during previous hospital visits are consistent with his evidence before court.

This places the focus on whether the records can legitimately be used during cross-examination, rather than simply on the contents of the medical notes themselves.

The court questioned the status of the full bundle:

The court also raised the question of whether submitting the full bundle of medical records meant that the entire document was open to scrutiny during proceedings.

However, the defence maintained that providing the records did not remove the ordinary rules governing evidence.

In essence, the defence argues that the fact that the documents form part of the evidence does not automatically make every entry within them admissible or proven.

The court’s ruling could determine what happens next:

The court is expected to rule on the admissibility of this line of questioning before the state continues with its cross-examination of Kekana.

The dispute is significant because Kekana’s credibility is central to his account of his arrest and the alleged treatment he received while in police custody.

Defence challenges evidence over alleged police assault:

His earlier evidence included allegations that police assaulted him, tied his hands and feet with his own belt and repeatedly placed a plastic bag over his head, allegedly suffocating him.

The defence is challenging the lawfulness of his arrest and the evidence obtained following it as part of the trial-within-a-trial.

The court’s decision on the medical records will therefore determine whether the state can continue using the disputed entries to test Kekana’s version.

Sowetan