The AM Check-in | Your days are numbered, top cop warns Ekurhuleni women killer/s

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sowetan’s choice of the top three reads you should not miss today

Your days are numbered, top cop warns Ekurhuleni women killer/s

Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo’s body has been positively identified by her family at the Germiston mortuary after she went missing during a run in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park last week. Picture: (supplied)

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili has warned the culprits behind the killing of five women in Ekurhuleni that their days of freedom are numbered.

Mosikili said their 72-hour investigation is in full force, with more boots on the ground to trace the perpetrators.

She said the team includes detectives, forensic investigators, K-9 unit, tracing unit, metro police and intelligence, chasing several leads they hope to close by the end of the week.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Stadium water outage leaves Chiefs, Polokwane unable to shower

Thabo Moloisane of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Tidimalo Molokwane of Polokwane City during the Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 11 2026, where a water outage prevented players from showering. Picture: (BackpagePix)

Challenges regarding match venues this PSL season reached a crescendo at the weekend when the Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs fixture was hit by a water outage at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The unprecedented outage, which lasted for the duration of the 1-1 draw in the Betway Premiership match, was described by one insider as a potential humanitarian crisis given that temperatures soared to nearly 30°C in the Limpopo capital at the weekend.

The latest episode brought to the fore the issue of poor maintenance of local stadiums 16 years after hosting the Fifa World Cup, with some teams having their matches shifted to other venues at the last minute.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

I have no intention of taking the ANC to court — Chikane

Veteran ANC leader Rev Frank Chikane refutes rumours of taking legal action against the party over his name’s omission from the IEC candidate lists. Picture: (Sunday Times/Alaister Russell)

ANC veteran Frank Chikane has dismissed a circulating rumour that he has taken up litigation against the ANC for the omission of his name in the IEC candidate lists.

In a statement, he called it fake.

“I wish to make it categorically clear that I have no intention of taking the ANC to court over the mayoral candidacy matter. I joined the struggle for liberation not to occupy positions of leadership but to serve the people of South Africa to the best of my ability,” he said.

Click here to read the full article.

Story audio is generated using AI

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan