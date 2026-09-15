WATCH | Another woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

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Another woman’s body was found near Blesbokspruit River in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni. Stock photo:

A woman’s body was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning, the police have confirmed.

This is the sixth body found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months. The fourth body was discovered over the weekend, while the fifth was found on Monday.

WATCH | A 32-year-old woman’s body was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning, the police have confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7lkGCIZOjX — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 15, 2026

SAPS is on the way to the scene.

According to security company Vision Tactical, the body was found near the Blesbokspruit River in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE