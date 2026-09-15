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WATCH | Hail and rain wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal

Emergency teams on high alert as further downpours forecast

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TimesLIVE

Parts of the N3 into Durban have been closed due to localised flooding following heavy rains on Tuesday. Picture: (eThekwini municipality)

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds struck several areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The provincial transport department said the storm was triggered by a cut-off low-pressure system which affected several road networks and human settlements.

The department said it was receiving updates ahead of a flood response plan.

“Being payday, we understand that there will be an increase in traffic volumes and movement of members of the public. We request motorists to exercise extra caution. Motorists must reduce speed and maintain [a safe] following distance.

“We are cautioning road users about slippery roads and poor visibility during such severe weather patterns.”

Visibility was impacted as the hail and pouring rain forced motorists to either stop or seek refuge under bridges on roads and highways.

The eThekwini municipality said three lanes were closed after localised flooding on the N3 eastbound before the Tollgate Bridge due to the heavy downpours.

The municipality said emergency services and metro police are on site managing traffic flow and advised motorists travelling to the Durban CBD to use alternative routes, exercise patience and allow for travel delays.

It said the South African Weather Service (SAWS) had predicted further heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds, cautioning that localised flooding remained possible throughout the remainder of the day.

Municipal emergency response teams remain on high alert and are actively monitoring low-lying areas, informal settlements and major road networks prone to weather-related incidents.

TimesLIVE

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