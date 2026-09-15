‘Women deserve to feel safe’: running clubs mourn Elizabeth Moselakgomo

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Elizabeth Moselakgomo was murdered after going out for a routine jog in Kempton Park. Picture:

Athletics South Africa (ASA) and Gauteng’s running community are mourning the death of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, a 38-year-old runner who was murdered after going out for a routine jog in Kempton Park.

Moselakgomo failed to return home on September 10, and her body was discovered two days later behind a hotel in the Rhodesfield area. According to police, she was found partially unclothed, wearing sports clothing.

She is one of five women found dead in the same area over the past two months.

In honour of her memory, running clubs across the province, including Waterfall City Athletics Club and Run Alex Athletics Club, have organised dedicated tribute runs and walks on Tuesday.

ASA extended its deepest condolences to the family, affirming its solidarity with running communities affected by violence and calling for stronger safety measures.

“As an athletics family, we are deeply saddened by the loss of Elizabeth,” said ASA acting CEO Terrence Magogodela.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those affected by this tragedy. We trust that the ongoing investigation will establish the truth and that [those] responsible will be brought to justice.”

Moselakgomo’s club, Team Vitality Running Club, remembered her as an avid runner and valuable member who recently completed the Wanderers 21km race.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Elizabeth’s family, her child, friends, loved ones and everyone whose lives she touched,” the club shared. “We cannot begin to imagine the pain they are experiencing, and we stand with them during this incredibly difficult time. Elizabeth, you will not be forgotten.”

Running With Sole Athletics Club also expressed sympathy for all the victims’ families, emphasising that the crisis hits home for the entire running community.

“For runners, this is deeply personal,” the club stated. “Running should represent freedom, health, community and joy, not fear. Women should not have to stop running, walking or using public spaces because they are unsafe. Safety advice may reduce risk, but the responsibility for violence belongs to those who commit it, not to women simply trying to live their lives.”

The club called on law enforcement to engage directly with local runners, demanding increased police visibility, functional street lighting and safer routes.

“We will continue to look out for one another, run together where possible, stay alert, and report suspicious activity. We run together. We look out for one another. We refuse to accept violence against women as normal.”

The Original Mambas Athletics Club urged authorities to act decisively.

“Communities deserve answers. Families deserve justice. Women and children deserve to feel safe in the spaces they occupy every day,” the club stated, issuing a firm message to perpetrators: “Enough is enough. Those who commit such heinous crimes should face the full consequences of the law.”

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has established a specialised task team to investigate Moselakgomo’s murder alongside the other ongoing cases, while advising women to run in groups and avoid isolated areas.

TimesLIVE