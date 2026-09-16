Businesses and schools in Joburg’s Selby suffer a year-long water crisis

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Taps in parts of Selby in Johannesburg have been dry for more than a year, forcing workers to carry 5-litre bottles of water from home, while schools and businesses have to find ways to keep toilets usable, with a BP garage spending thousands of rand on water just to keep operating.

The prolonged water crisis has also hit the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) offices on Wemmer Road, the Standard Bank precinct and two local schools.

At Jules High School, pupils said what started with occasional disruptions has become an almost daily struggle, with toilets sometimes unusable because there is not enough water to flush them.

One pupil said: “It started last year, and our principal has been bringing water from home for us to use, but sometimes it’s not enough, especially when it’s time to use the bathroom.

“Some of us don’t go at all because it’s not going to flush and it smells, but others go, and it piles up,” she said.

“We find it extremely disturbing that employees would have to bring containers of water to work just to flush toilets.” — Lebogang Ndawo, chairperson of the SA Municipal Workers Union in Joburg

“I don’t know exactly how they do it, but every day we’d come, and the toilets would be clean. I think it’s our principal with the water from home. And the cycle would start again,” she said.

The crisis has also affected JMPD workers at their Wemmer Road offices, with many officers bringing 5-litre bottles of water from home or opting to use the toilets at the BP garage across the road.

“It’s horrible working in such conditions,” one officer said. “I recently started at this precinct, and the problem has been ongoing since last year, and no one is told anything or given a solution.”

Lebogang Ndawo, chairperson of the SA Municipal Workers Union in Joburg, said the lengthy water outage was concerning and that the matter was being investigated with shop stewards and affected workers.

“What we cannot accept is a situation where a problem involving such a basic necessity is allowed to continue for months, let alone years,” he said.

“These conditions are absolutely not acceptable. We find it extremely disturbing that employees would have to bring containers of water to work just to flush toilets.

“This is not only about convenience. It is about basic hygiene and the health, safety and dignity of workers.”

Businesses in the area have been counting the cost.

The owner of the BP garage, whose toilets are used by JMPD staff and nearby businesses, said he had repeatedly reported the problem to the city and Joburg Water.

He said they initially collected water from a nearby depot, where they were limited to refills of 60 litres and had to pay R50 for each additional 60 litres.

“This was impacting not only financially but also in terms of workflow because the stations at the garage would be left empty as the attendants would go together to fill up the bottles, meaning no one was here to help the customers.”

The business eventually invested more than R20,000 in a JoJo tank but still had to rely on water deliveries when rain was insufficient.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said the water supply had been restored.

“Johannesburg Water installed a new pipe linking supply to the Selby area, which had an impact on this section of the Johannesburg CBD system,” she said.

“The problem is not permanently resolved as we still have an ongoing project which will assist with fully restoring the water supply as expected.”

But Selby residents and businesses disputed that the supply had been restored, saying they are still struggling to get water from the taps.

Sowetan