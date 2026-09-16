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Claim that Kempton Park murder suspect was ‘seen in Potch’ unconfirmed, say cops

Police urge public not to spread unverified claims amid serial killer fears

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Runners gathered in song in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park, for a memorial run to honour the late runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

An allegation that a suspect described as the “Kempton Park serial killer” has relocated to Potchefstroom has not been verified by police.

The social media claim comes after a R400,000 reward was offered as police investigate the murders of eight women in Ekurhuleni.

“Police understand the concern that a message of this nature can cause,” North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said in a statement.

“We appeal to the community not to spread unverified information or create unnecessary panic, because any genuine operational development or public safety warning will be communicated through official SAPS channels.

“Members of the public are nevertheless encouraged to observe sensible personal-safety precautions, particularly after dark. SAPS safety guidance includes avoiding walking alone where possible, using well-lit areas and remaining aware of one’s surroundings.”

TimesLIVE

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