EXPLAINER | Why City Power is removing illegal electricity connections in Tshepisong

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City Power has removed about 12 tonnes of illegal electricity cables, valued at about R250,000, from the Slamdam informal settlement in Tshepisong, Roodepoort.

The operation on Monday involved City Power, the SAPS, Johannesburg metropolitan police department, the department of home affairs and other stakeholders.

But why is City Power removing the connections, and how do they affect the electricity supply?

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the operation forms part of its ongoing efforts to protect electricity infrastructure and address repeated power interruptions in Tshepisong.

The entity encountered an extensive network of unsafe and makeshift electricity connections across the informal settlement.

“Bare electricity cables were found running loosely between makeshift wooden poles, structures and along pathways, with exposed and tangled cables lying on the ground. The condition of the network presents serious safety risks to residents, City Power employees and other people moving through the area, while also placing uncontrolled loads on the electricity network,” said Mangena.

“Tshepisong faces a combination of challenges that are closely connected. These include extremely low electricity vending, illegal connections, widespread meter bypassing, vandalism, tampering and damage to the electricity infrastructure,” Mangena added.

City Power said this can contribute to overloaded transformers, damaged infrastructure and repeated unplanned power interruptions.

When transformers are overloaded or damaged, the electricity supply to surrounding households and businesses can be affected.

“These types of illegal connections can contribute to overloaded transformers, damaged infrastructure, electrical fires, electrocution and repeated unplanned power interruptions. The unsafe condition of the infrastructure also makes it difficult for City Power technicians to operate and maintain the network safely,” Mangena explained.

The operation comes just over three weeks after City Power engaged residents during an electricity imbizo in Tshepisong.

“During the engagement, residents raised serious concerns around electricity reliability, damaged infrastructure, illegal connections, metering issues and the long-term sustainability of the electricity supply,” he said.

The utility said replacing damaged equipment alone will not solve the problem if illegal connections continue to overload the network.

City Power acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the operation is necessary to protect the network and community, but stressed that enforcement must form part of a broader intervention to address the underlying challenges in Tshepisong.

“We want to provide electricity to the people of Tshepisong, and we want that electricity to be safe, reliable and sustainable. But we cannot simply replace a transformer or install infrastructure and expect the problem to disappear while illegal connections continue to overload the network.

“We have to address the root causes of these failures, and that requires City Power, the community and other government stakeholders to work together.”

The connections found in Slamdam also pose a direct danger to residents and electricity workers.

Exposed cables can cause electrocution and electrical fires, while tangled cables lying on the ground create additional hazards for people moving through the settlement.

City Power said the unsafe condition of the network also makes it difficult for technicians to safely carry out repairs and maintenance.

Mangena has previously said the safety of technicians is a major concern in areas where illegal reconnections and infrastructure interference continue.

“The safety of City Power employees also remains a serious concern. Technicians cannot continue to work in an environment where infrastructure is deliberately sabotaged, illegal reconnections occur while work is under way and employees are exposed to unsafe working conditions,” he said.

Since then, City Power says six transformers have been replaced as part of efforts to stabilise the network.

Mangena has described normalisation as the process of formalising electricity supply in communities affected by illegal connections, meter bypassing and low electricity vending.

“Normalisation is the process through which electricity supply is formalised in communities affected by widespread meter bypassing, illegal connections and low vending patterns,” he said.

The utility said where settlements are not formally planned or proclaimed for residential development, there are limitations on installing and maintaining a conventional electricity network.

This means City Power requires the involvement of other government departments and entities to find a long-term solution.

Sowetan