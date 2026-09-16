Five things to know about anti-corruption expert’s Madlanga testimony

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Financial sector specialist Laura Pop testified on Wednesday at the Madlanga commission, chaired by justice Mbuyisela Madlanga, on the credibility of investigations. Picture:

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An expert who testified at the Madlanga commission on Wednesday says criminal investigations and disciplinary proceedings alone may not be enough to uncover compromised officials in the criminal justice system.

The commission of inquiry is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

Laura Pop, a financial sector and anti-corruption specialist, told the commission that existing accountability mechanisms could themselves be vulnerable to capture, while lengthy delays in investigations and prosecutions could further undermine efforts to hold corrupt officials accountable.

Here are the five things you need to know about her testimony:

Accountability bodies can also be captured

Institutions responsible for disciplinary proceedings may themselves become compromised, making it difficult to deal with corruption in the criminal justice system.

Delays can undermine justice

Lengthy delays in investigations, prosecutions and adjudication can mean cases against corrupt officials can take years to finalise.

Proposal to establish independent integrity assessments

An evaluation panel of recognised, credible members should assess criminal justice officials and identify those who may have been compromised.

Powers that the panel needs

The panel should have legal powers to obtain financial and other relevant records from third parties, including information on an official’s family members, where necessary, to establish unexplained wealth.

What to do with compromised officials

The framework should allow officials to be removed from office following adverse integrity findings, while ensuring they are given notice, access to evidence, an opportunity to respond and a right to judicial review. Refusal to undergo the assessment or submit required asset declarations should also carry consequences.

Sowetan