Majodina apologises for swearing at disabled man

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Water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina has apologised to South Africans after she insulted a disabled man during a community engagement in the Kouga local municipality, Eastern Cape.

She said she reacted “in the heat of the moment” after profanities were directed at her.

The incident occurred on September 9 during Majodina’s visit to the municipality for the launch of the upgraded Loerie Sewer Pump Station.

A video of the confrontation subsequently went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism and calls for action against the minister.

In the video, Majodina can be heard saying “jou mase p**s” to a resident during a heated exchange.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Majodina acknowledged her conduct and apologised for responding to the resident using the same language she said had been directed at her.

“In the heat of the moment, I reacted after being subjected to profane language. I take full responsibility for my conduct and deeply regret responding by using the same words directed at me,” she said.

“I sincerely apologise to the people of Kouga and to all South Africans. I also appeal to members of the public that, even when engagements become difficult or emotions run high, we must strive to maintain reciprocal respect and ensure that our interactions remain constructive,” she said.

The minister conceded that her position as a public representative placed a greater responsibility on her to remain composed, even when confronted with hostility.

The viral footage prompted widespread reaction on social media, with some critics calling for Majodina to face disciplinary action.