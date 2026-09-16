SIU identifies culprits in R58.6m Ekurhuleni land scam

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A law firm and a property agent who died four years ago have been identified as the culprits behind the illegal acquisition and sale of Ekurhuleni municipal land between 2018 and 2022.

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), at least 221 vacant stands in Villa Liza, Boksburg, worth R58.6m, were illegally moved from city ownership to private hands.

Payments for the stands were made in cash, complicating the tracing of the financial transactions. — SIU head Leonard Lekgetho

SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said the stands were transferred without a council resolution or any authorisation from the municipality.

Lekgetho said the modus operandi of Moki Attorneys Incorporated, owned by Kabelo Valentine Moki, worked as follows:

“The agent would identify unallocated municipal land and would [then] orchestrate the fraudulent sale to private hands, while the law firm, which we have learned is not on the municipal panel of approved attorneys, lodged the transfers at the Johannesburg deeds office. The duo also forged rate clearance certificates and powers of attorney to deceive the system in the sales.”

Lekgetho said the firm was responsible for the transfer of at least 208 of the 221 stands, with seven transferred by the Gauteng human settlements department, while two remain in the name of the city, two are privately owned, and another has no owner.

The SIU head said that Moki’s wife, Makhosazana Emelda Moki, also benefited from 73 stands from the scheme through Vala Melda Trust and Mokolane Investment.

“According to system records, each stand initially had been sold for R18,000, which could have been more, and later re-sold for R250,000. However, as per municipal valuation, the stands range from R80,000 to R3.7m. Some of the stands have been developed, but the municipality does not get any revenue from them.”

Lekgetho said the SIU will file an application in the Special Tribunal on Friday to review and set aside the unlawful transfers and to recover losses incurred by the municipality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the investigation in October 2024 following allegations of serious maladministration in the land transfers.

The SIU has not found any evidence indicating the participation of deeds office officials in the scheme.

“Payments for the stands were made in cash, complicating the tracing of the financial transactions. There is no evidence indicating that municipal officials participated in the scheme,” Lekgetho said.

The matter has been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for further action or potential prosecution.

Sowetan