The AM Check-in | Ekurhuleni killings: family’s shock at learning their daughter was a victim

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Ekurhuleni killings: family’s shock at learning their daughter was a victim

Itumeleng Kekana, 32, was remembered by her family as a loving mother and humble sister. Picture: (supplied )

The Kekana family never imagined their daughter, Itumeleng, 32, would become one of the seven women allegedly killed by a possible serial killer terrorising communities in Ekurhuleni.

Itumeleng, originally from Qwa Qwa, was the second woman to be found dead on August 3 after she disappeared in Kempton Park on July 17.

For weeks her brother Themba Kekana and her boyfriend desperately searched for Itumeleng, hoping to bring her home alive. Instead, they found themselves identifying her partially naked body after it was discovered near a river on the R21 17 days after she went missing.

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Cosatu congress stalls as leadership fights, postponing important policy discussions

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila at Cosatu's 15th national congress at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand. Picture: (Freddy Mavunda)

The second day of Cosatu’s four-day national congress had not started by late Tuesday due to procedural stalemates and factional disputes surrounding delegates’ credentials and leadership suspensions.

The delay centred on Cosatu first deputy president Mike Shingange. Based on support apparent from the conference floor, Shingange looked to be a serious contender to lead the labour federation as president.

Shingange took his fight to lead Cosatu to the labour court after he was suspended for allegedly defying his union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, over his presidential bid.

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WATCH | Hail and rain wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal

Parts of the N3 into Durban were closed due to localised flooding after heavy rains on Tuesday. Picture: (eThekwini municipality)

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds struck several areas in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

The provincial transport department said the storm was triggered by a cut-off low-pressure system that affected several road networks and human settlements.

The department said it was receiving updates ahead of a flood response plan.

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