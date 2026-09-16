RECORDED | Madlanga commission continues

The Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is tasked with probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, continues on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
The Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is tasked with probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, continues on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.