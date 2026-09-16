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RECORDED | Madlanga commission continues

Focus on allegations of corruption in law enforcement agencies

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The Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is tasked with probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, continues on Wednesday.

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