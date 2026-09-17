Anti-immigrant rhetoric has surged on social media ahead of elections — report

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A protester shouts and gestures at South African Police Service (SAPS) officers during a demonstration calling for the removal of undocumented immigrants in Alexandra township on August 6, 2026. Tensions and intimidation have forced more than 176,000 people to flee, according to an AFP tally based on figures released by African governments that have repatriated their nationals. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

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Anti-immigrant rhetoric has surged across SA’s social media platforms ahead of the November 4 local government elections, with political mobilisation and online amplification contributing to the normalisation of xenophobic narratives.

A factsheet by the Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change (CABC), covering the period from June 1 to August 15, found more than 1.5 million online mentions linked to the anti-immigrant narrative.

With the elections just weeks away, the centre’s fact sheet cautioned that threats and incitement are expected to get worse and urged social media platforms to increase their monitoring.

“Several political parties have endorsed or participated in the [anti-migrant] marches, while immigration is increasingly being positioned as an election issue,” the report said. “This has contributed to an environment in which anti-migrant sentiment is becoming increasingly prominent and politically normalised.”

The report tracked a period marked by an ultimatum issued by anti-illegal migrant formations who had called on undocumented foreign nationals to leave SA by June 30.

“Social media platforms have acted as force multipliers for hate speech and intimidation.” — Centre for Analytics & Behavioural Change

The deadline had no official government support and was accompanied by marches and protests across the country.

The CABC said the period also saw a significant increase in online content involving hate speech, incitement to violence, intimidation and death threats.

It also found that platform responses to such content were “frequently inadequate”.

The online conversation intensified around June 30 as mobilisation around the ultimatum increased.

Facebook accounted for 73.9% of all tracked mentions, followed by TikTok at 12.9% and X (formerly Twitter) at 9.67%.

The CABC said the online rhetoric was not confined to social media, arguing that it had been accompanied by real-world mobilisation, intimidation and displacement.

“Undocumented migration is a legitimate concern for SA, and the state has a responsibility to enforce its immigration laws. Social media and broader media narratives have helped amplify and normalise xenophobic views, contributing to their growing acceptance in public and political discourse,” said the report.

“However, individuals and groups have increasingly taken the law into their own hands, assuming powers that properly belong to the state and law-enforcement authorities.”

The CABC said this distinction was important because concerns about undocumented migration could not justify “violence, threats, intimidation or collective punishment”.

The report describes the relationship between online rhetoric, political activity and events on the ground as a “dangerous feedback loop”.

It says the convergence of unofficial deadlines, including a further September 30 deadline announced by anti-illegal immigration leaders, with political manoeuvring ahead of the elections has “further mainstreamed xenophobic discourse”.

“Social media platforms have acted as force multipliers for hate speech and intimidation,” the report states.

With the election campaign underway, the Electoral Commission has separately acknowledged the influence of social media on political communication and the risks of manipulation and distortion.

Its new Disinformation Code, promulgated on September 4, applies to political parties and candidates across election-related communication, including online content.

The CABC, based at the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, said in its report: “Political parties and leaders need to explicitly reject vigilantism, incitement and collective targeting of migrants, while addressing legitimate concerns about undocumented migration responsibly.”

Sowetan