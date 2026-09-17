Ekurhuleni land scam leaves homeowners in limbo

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The Special Investigation Unit report on Villa Liza has found that land belonging to the Ekurhuleni Municipality was illegally transferred to individuals who later sold it to unsuspecting clients who later built homes on the land. Picture:

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Hundreds of Ekurhuleni homeowners could possibly lose the houses they built as investigations uncovered they were constructed on illegally sold municipal land.

Panic and uncertainty have set in among homeowners in Villa Liza in Boksburg, as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is expected to apply to the Special Tribunal on Friday to set aside the dubious land transfers and recover the R58,6m the municipality lost as a result of the illegal land sales.

The SIU this week released a report which revealed that a law firm allegedly used fake documents to change the ownership of 208 plots belonging to the municipality and then sold them to private individuals for about R18,000 each. Those individuals then resold the land to third parties for as much as R250,000 per plot.

The SIU investigation has since uncovered a further 1,022 land parcels which were stolen and resold in and around Villa Liza.

One family bought a stand for R260,000 in 2019 and has since built a five-bedroom house which cost them R1,1m. Most homes in the area were built with cash, not financed. The homeowners had the conveyancers issue their title deeds.

“One day we saw an advert on Facebook about land being sold in the area. It was big, and we could afford it,” said one resident.

“We approached the advertisers who linked us up with a conveyancer. Just like that, we got the stand for R260,000 and started building our dream home.”

The family moved into the house in 2025. The land already had potable water, sewer lines, and power when they bought it.

They learned of the SIU investigation when they went to municipal offices to open a rates account early this year. “They told us we could not do so as the area is under investigation,” said the resident.

“There was no further communication or clarity until we learned in the news about municipal land sold to unsuspecting buyers. We don’t know if ours is affected or not; what we know is we followed procedure, so we are not worried.”

His neighbour, who bought a stand for R120,000 in 2022 and built a R300,000 home, said the homeowners should not be punished, as they’re victims of the scam. “We did nothing wrong,” he said.

“We bought the stands fair and square, and if anything or anyone is to blame, the city [municipality] should look from within at how their property might have been sold without their knowledge. If the municipality wants its land back, then they must pay us back every amount we have spent building the homes,” he said.

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the municipality will decide what to do with the properties. “Our responsibility is solely to return the ownership of the land to the City of Ekurhuleni,” he said.

The success of the SIU’s application before the Special Tribunal could mean that title deeds in the hands of the property owners are worthless and they might be prevented from selling or transferring the ownership of the homes they have built.

When Sowetan visited the area this week, several partially built properties were visible while other plots remained vacant and marked out with a wire fence.

One woman said her husband paid R250,000 to a law firm in Vosloorus for a plot after it had been advertised by a property agent. “After my husband and I lost jobs in 2019, the money we had couldn’t sustain us or maintain our then home. We decided to sell it and buy the stand, which was cheaper, and then we built our home,” she said.

Their plot was not serviced, but they managed to open an account, and the municipality later installed a water meter. However, they were shocked when their application to extend their home was rejected in 2024. “They said they couldn’t accept our building plans because of ongoing investigations.”

At the centre of the illegal transfers were Moki Attorneys Inc, owned by Kabelo Moki, and a property agent who died four years ago. The SIU said the “agent” would allegedly identify unallocated municipal land and collaborate with Moki’s conveyancing firm.

They allegedly falsified documents for the deeds office to register and transfer the land to private ownership. The law firm allegedly pocketed around R3,7m. “The duo also forged rate clearance certificates and powers of attorney to deceive the system in the sales,” said SIU head Leonard Lekgetho.

“There is no evidence indicating that the Joburg deeds office officials and municipal employees participated in the scheme.”

At least 73 stands were transferred to Valemelda Trust and Mokolane Investments, a company that Moki and his wife Makhosazana own.

Sowetan