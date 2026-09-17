EXPLAINER | What does Spaza, Traders Summit mean for township businesses?

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City of Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero says the conversation about township economic development should move beyond permits, funding opportunities and administrative processes. Picture:

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The two-day Gauteng Spaza Shop and Informal Traders Summit & Expo 2026 aims to bring together spaza shop owners, informal traders, government, business support organisations and industry players to discuss opportunities and challenges facing township businesses and the informal economy.

The event started on Thursday at the Soweto campus of the University of Johannesburg.

The summit is part of broader efforts to strengthen township economies, support compliant and sustainable informal businesses, improve access to economic opportunities and create an environment that enables small enterprises to grow and thrive.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero, in his address, said the conversation about township economic development should move beyond permits, funding opportunities and administrative processes. While these remained important, he argued that the deeper issues shaping economic participation and growth in Johannesburg required greater attention.

Morero questioned why the city continued to struggle with meaningful economic transformation more than three decades after the advent of democracy.

“Why is it that in Johannesburg, the epicentre of this country’s economy, the city we call the heartbeat of South Africa, we are still, 32 years into our democracy, struggling to answer the basic question of economic transformation?” he asked.

According to Morero, the consequences were visible in townships, informal trading areas and neighbourhood spaza shops, which continued to face barriers to growth despite their important role in local economies.

He explained that compliance involved meeting the legal and administrative requirements necessary to operate a business. For informal traders and spaza shop owners, this may include business registration, obtaining trading permits and adhering to municipal health, safety and regulatory standards.

Compliance can provide several benefits, including improved access to funding, government support programmes and formal markets. However, Morero cautioned against viewing compliance as the primary solution to the difficulties faced by township businesses.

“I do not believe the answer lies primarily in red tape, or compliance, or which fund a trader can access,” he said.

Instead, he argued that the government must confront what he described as Johannesburg’s “political economy of space” – the way in which land ownership, infrastructure development and the city’s geographic layout affect access to economic opportunities.

For informal traders, location often determines access to customers, transport networks, infrastructure and commercial markets. Morero noted that Johannesburg’s spatial realities were still heavily influenced by its mining origins and apartheid-era planning, which physically separated townships from established economic centres.

“Democracy ended the legal architecture of that system. It has not yet undone its geography,” he said.

As a result, where people live continued to shape their economic prospects, often limiting the opportunities available to township entrepreneurs and informal traders.

“That is why this summit cannot only be about permits and funding cycles, as important as those are,” Morero said.

The regulation component of the summit will focus on the policies and rules that govern where and how informal businesses operate. These include trading permits, designated trading areas and the standards businesses must meet to trade legally.

Morero revealed that the metro plans to approve a Township Economy By-law this year, building on the foundation laid by its 2022 Informal Trading Policy. He said the purpose of the bylaw was not simply to manage informal businesses, but to provide greater support and opportunities for growth.

“The aim is to give traders the standing, the space and the support to grow,” he said.

The mayor highlighted several initiatives already under way. The city has processed 4,043 spaza shop registration applications across its seven regions and is leading Gauteng in the Spaza Shop Fund drive in partnership with the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency. To date, 39 beneficiaries had been approved for support through the programme.

More than 500 smart permit cards have already been issued from more than 2,000 cards printed, helping to formalise and support traders across the city.

Innovation, the third pillar of the summit, focuses on how township businesses can adapt and expand through technology and new business practices. This may include digital payment systems, social media marketing, delivery services, improved stock management, and innovative ways of reaching customers.

These innovations can help small businesses respond to changing consumer preferences and access new markets.

Sowetan