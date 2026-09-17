FREE TO READ | The stories we carry

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There is something wonderfully addictive about a place with a story. The old hotel you walk into and immediately wonder who has slept there before you.

The dusty Karoo road that seems to lead nowhere — until you discover a railway town, a grand old building, or a pub where the locals have been putting the world to rights for generations.

The car that turns heads not because it is new, but because it has been around long enough to have a few stories of its own.

That is what we set out to explore in this heritage issue of High-Flyers.

We begin with a very big birthday: The Kruger National Park is 100 (page 7). A century after it was established, its landscapes remain as captivating as ever, from elephants and lions to those wonderfully unpredictable encounters that make a game drive impossible to replicate anywhere else.

Then we take the slow road (page 14). Two historic South African towns invite us to put the brakes on, look around and appreciate the railway lines, gold-rush tales and beautifully weathered buildings that have survived the passage of time.

Of course, some of our ­best heritage is found in places where you can pull up a chair. We check into two historic hotels (page 16) where the past is part of the experience, then we meet the people who keep another kind of heritage moving — classic-car enthusiasts whose prized machines are rolling reminders of another era (page 19).

And, we ask three familiar South African faces (page 4) where they simply can’t stay away. Their answers remind us that sometimes our strongest connections to place are not grand landmarks at all, but a favourite meal, road, view or memory.

Heritage isn’t just about where we’ve been. It is about the places and stories that keep calling us back.

Happy travels.