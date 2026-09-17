‘I don’t deal with tenders’: Mapisa-Nqakula on defence contracts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at her trial in the North Gauteng High Court. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has denied awarding any department of defence contracts to SANDF contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was reportedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu is acting as the state’s key witness regarding the alleged gratification.

Testifying in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula underwent cross-examination by the state regarding her relationship with Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Mapisa-Nqakula previously testified that she first became aware of Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu after the contractor complained to the department about mistreatment following the cancellation of her initial contract.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s company, Umkhombe Marine, was awarded an SANDF logistics contract in 2016, which was subsequently cancelled before she was granted a replacement contract.

I don’t give out tenders and I don’t sit on tender committees. I would not be able to tell when a contract decision is finalised. I don’t know the panel that makes decisions on tenders. The department is too big and I wouldn’t know who makes what decision on which tender — Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Mapisa-Nqakula said after receiving the complaints, she met with the late former defence secretary Dr Sam Gulube and former SANDF chief general Solly Shoke, instructing them to investigate the matter. She assigned an official named Ngcobo to look into the issue, ordering him to report back directly to Shoke and Gulube.

She maintained that she deliberately removed herself from direct involvement to avoid any potential conflict of interest. When asked if she was involved in awarding Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu the replacement tender, Mapisa-Nqakula denied any role.

“The decision to award the tender to her had nothing to do with me,” she said. “I don’t deal with tenders. Even during my time in government, I never awarded tenders.”

Mapisa-Nqakula rejected suggestions that she was instrumental in granting the contract: “That’s not true. Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu herself conceded that in court. It does not change the fact that I, as Nosiviwe, was not the one who gave her the tender because I didn’t. I don’t even know when she received that replacement tender. It’s not my business.”

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s contracts were not on the formal agenda during her meeting with defence officials, she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she asked Ngcobo whether Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu’s complaints warranted genuine concern or intervention, as it initially appeared to her that the contractor was being dramatic. Nevertheless, she maintained that she did not intervene in procurement processes.

“I don’t give out tenders and I don’t sit on tender committees. I would not be able to tell when a contract decision is finalised. I don’t know the panel that makes decisions on tenders. The department is too big and I wouldn’t know who makes what decision on which tender.”

TimesLIVE